Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: Celeb inspired statement jewellery to amp up your look this wedding season

To celebrate the wedding season in dhaam dhoom style, firstly your mood must be good. And good looks contribute immensely to be in a good mood. The pure joy of being in a gorgeous ensemble, wearing your best makeup and flaunting the perfect hairdo is incomplete without the right choice of jewellery. Your necklaces, earrings, maang tikka, bangles and rings adds oomph to your look and creates a visual elegance. Styling them rightly and elegantly makes one look like a diva. Here are 5 celeb inspired jewellery you need to bookmark for this wedding season.

Katrina Kaif

As we wait for the gorgeous bride-to-be’s actual wedding photos, here is a regal look of the diva in a beige net saree by Shehla Khan. Featuring heavy floral sequin work and an off-shoulder, bardot balloon sleeve net blouse, Katrina Kaif’s stunning look was perfect for a wedding ceremony. What brought glory to her muted tone look was her choice of jewellery, which was a statement gold choker that covered her neck and matching ring and bangle. Her gold jewellry took her glittery look a notch higher!

Deepika Padukone

While the timelessness of a diamond necklace is unmatched, Deepika Padukone surely knows how to make a statement and for this, her go-to are statement choker pieces. Looking resplendent in an exquisite saree that set major goals with its intricate thread work and equally embroidered gold border, the Chhapaak starlet was all things graceful! Her pearl choker also bore green stones that served as a contrasting element for the all-white look.

Priyanka Chopra

For her wedding reception in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra wore a beautiful cobalt blue lehenga by Sabyasacchi featuring a strapless brocade corset blouse and matching skirt with zardosi tea-stained and acid-burnt border and netted dupatta. She adorned the corsets' deep neckline with a Victorian necklace studded with rose and fine cut diamonds. She also chose a pile of bangles from Sabyaschi’s Heritage Jewellery Collection. Priyanka totally nailed her ethnic avatar with her statement jewellery!

Anushka Sharma

Anuskha Shrama stepped out with her husband Virat Kohli for Diwali 2019 seving looks! Her OTT Sabyasachi lehenga was everything dreams are made of, featuring craft-rich floral embroidery in vibrant hues. Her chunky jewellery added to the celebratory spirit of her ensemble featuring multiple colours with a vintage touch. She wore an eye grabbing choker necklace, green-stone drop earrings and stacked bangles channeling bohemian vibes.

Kangana Ranaut

The queen of sarees, Kangana Ranaut was a vision in her elegant mint green silk saree. She styled her monochromatic look regal choker and matching earring set that upped the luxe vibe of her ethnic look. With minimal makeup and the low-key saree, the jewellery was the only thing stealing the show.

Which diva’s elegant ethnic look with statement-making jewellery do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Beauty products that are time saving