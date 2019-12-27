From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone; Here are all the looks you CANNOT miss from the day gone by

Making a great fashion statement was clearly on every Bollywood diva’s mind yesterday. So, check out these stunning looks from the day gone by.

Fashion has been one of the most influential things when it comes down to Bollywood and there’s no denying that! All the actors are making sure to put their best foot forward whenever they step out and yesterday was enough proof of it. So, here we have the best looks from the day gone by:

First up, we have who stepped out in a bright red pantsuit by Jacquemus for the promotions of her movie, Chhapaak. The actress styled it with layered gold necklaces and a pair of chunky sneakers. We are absolute fans!

Next, we have who made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out in a bright yellow mini dress. The dress bore ruffled hem that was accompanied by a broad rope buckle belt around her waist. Her signature waves and neutral makeup completed her look. We like!

Moving on, we have who made a casual statement at Dabangg co-star, ’s birthday. For the night, the actress opted for grey jeans, black strappy tank top and a matching long cardigan. She styled it up with black combat boots and a belt bag. Honestly, the look was a solid one compared to the OTT avatars we’ve been seeing her in.

Janhvi Kapoor is next on the list who wore not one but two trendy ensembles yesterday First up, she opted for a body-hugging number by Alexandre Vaulthier that bore a plunging V-neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed enough of her long toned legs.

Then, the actress opted to give the vintage corset a trendy twist by teaming it up with a pair of denim jeans. She then styled the look with a high ponytail, flawless makeup and white pointy pumps.

Lastly, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who strutted towards the airport in style. The actress made a statement in a comfy hoodie by Alexander Wang that was styled with black leggings and matching combat boots. Adding to it was a brown fedora hat and the very expensive Hermes Birkin bag.

Whose look from yesterday was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

