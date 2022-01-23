Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut: 6 Divas who showed how to play glam girl in orange sarees

Sarees somehow hold the secret key to bring a sense of optimism and charm that makes us look magically glammed up as soon as we don them. It stands multiple changes in our lives every year and yet we don't see us eager to break up with dreamy drapes. Outdoor weddings are gradually seeing a comeback and boy, how can we not be on our toes to celebrate the coming together of people in love? After all. If you're in the new year, same old desi style mode, we're ready to spoil you with an edit so fancy.

Sarees donned by Bollywood stars keep popping up on feeds and this beloved ensemble truly can redefine anybody's style so elegantly. Orange doesn't stand a life-long chance to be on everybody's radar rather it's always the red and yellow shining bright. Here's us showing you that the best things appear in orange.

Kriti Sanon

Pick out a floral print that can quickly freshen up your day. This saree from designer Monisha Jaising looks so vibrant, any celebration will now look prettier. The Luka Chuppi actress donned this with a corset blouse and sealed it off with Chandbalis and golden kadas.

Alia Bhatt

A saree that looks like a dream? Say no more. The RRR actress got her stunning show on in a bandhani printed saree coloured in triple shades from the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This saree with triangle patti borders was teamed with a red sleeveless blouse that had a sweetheart neckline. Her desi look was wrapped up with gold jhumkas, ring, and gajra.

Deepika Padukone

Take a walk on the gleaming side with a star who always gets it right. Her sheer tangerine saree was a work of sheer spellbinding elements like sequin and mirrorwork. Choose this for cocktail parties or reception, it can make an unforgettable statement. Sign off your winning look with a shimmery blouse and chunky earrings.

Katrina Kaif

Gone are the days of no-dressing up meltdowns, we present to a saree that's the epitome of royalty. How gorgeously promising this sheer saree from Sabyasachi Mukherjee looks, right? The Sooryavanshi actress wore this embroidered saree with a V-neck floral printed blouse which was lit up with entrancing embroidery. Style this with colourful drop earrings and pat yourself on your back for creating such a striking look.

Kangana Ranaut

Nothing quite a handloom silk saree's beauty. So real speaks highly of its roots. This custom-made saree from Madhurya Creations looked graceful on the Thalavii actress. This saree with zari gold broad borders was a testament to beautiful work. A choker necklace, kadas, and gajra put her ethnic avatar together.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Keep it fly, keep it contemporary! The Chor Machaaye Shor actress wore Label Cuin's satin silk orange saree that entailed double pallu. This flashy and hot saree was held neatly with a ribbon-like broad belt that cinched her waist. She clubbed this with a halter-neckline blouse, multiple bracelets, shoulder-duster earrings, and strappy stilettos. S for Shilpa, S for a spot-on look!

Which diva's desi look in orange do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

