Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: When celebs sported the 'wet' hairdo 

Slick back wet hair was the biggest rage at one point with every celebrity sporting it from red carpets to runways. Take a look at all the actress who loved the trend.

When it comes to fashion and style, nobody does it quite like Bollywood divas. They are always on top of their style and fashion game and know what's trending. One trend that was all the rage and loved by most celebrities, is the wet hair trend. A hit on the red carpet and runway, this slicked-back do makes for a chic and fashionable look that is also hassle-free to achieve. Take a look at how some of the top divas achieved the look.



Katrina looked sexy in a maroon pantsuit, making a strong case for androgynous fashion. Her hair was messily styled into a side part. While her hair was not slicked back, it looked glossy and wet, like she had just stepped out of the shower!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood really seems to love this look. She styled her hair into a slicked-back manner and away from her face. To further elevate her look, Bebo opted for dark, kohl-lined eyes and nude lips, complete with well-contoured cheekbones for a sharp yet edgy look.



The actress who is currently expecting her first child also hopped on the bandwagon. The actress who loves leaving her hair free, pulled it back into a neat, chic bun and styled it flatly over her head. Sparkly eyeshadow, loads of mascara and red lips completed the diva's glam look.



Always up to experiment with new trends, Alia Bhatt all experimented with the look. She too styled her hair into a side-parting and pushed it neatly behind her ears, paving the way for her clear, glowing skin to be shown off. Filled-in brows, minimal makeup and red lips made for a red-carpet-worthy look.



If there is one actress who can't get enough of the wet hairdo, it is Deepika Padukone. The Chhapaak actress loves pulling her hair back into a sleek bun, away from her face. She even styled her hair into the wet hairdo for the biggest fashion event of the year, the Met Gala!

Jonas

A fan of voluminous locks or a simple sleek look, Priyanka seldom budges from her favourite hairstyles. But she too experimented with this look at the InStyle Awards. Her hair parted to one side and styled into beauty waves, with lots of product and mousse, is what helped the Desi Girl achieve this look.

Have you tried the trend? Which actress' wet hair look do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Saaksha & Kinni open up on how COVID 19 hit their label, coping with few sales, strategising & more

Share your comment ×