Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: 5 Times celebs SWORE by one shoulder romantic ruffle outfits

Ruffles on outfits are almost synonyms with romance. Here's how our favourite divas showed us how to pull off one-shoulder ruffle outfits with total ease.

When it comes to romance, it is not just the setting of the scene and the person you're with, that builds it. Apart from ambience, one thing that also adds to this is the outfit. While men have comparatively lesser choices, the ladies can go all out with their outfits and build romance. Ruffles, lace and softer shades in outfits lend a romantic feel. And nothing spells romance more than the subtle and sexy one-shoulder ruffle outfit.



In a millennial pink one-shoulder ruffle blouse, Deepika Padukone made a strong case for colour blocking by pairing the top with a pair of bright red pants. A pair of matching pink pumps, her hair pulled back into a messy bun and simple pearl earrings completed the look.

Kiara Advani

White and ruffle blouses make for an excellent combination. In one of the simplest looks so far, Kiara picked out a simple white ruffle blouse and styled it with a pair of pink high-waisted pants. Neutral-tone pumps, glossy hair and a flushed peachy glow completed the diva's look.



If you're more of a dress person and want to go for something bold, Katrina Kaif's bright, sunshine yellow dress is just right for you. The ruched, one-shoulder outfit with a high slit and additional tulle all over, made for a dramatic yet romantic look. Poker-straight hair and simple hoop earrings topped off this look.

Ananya Panday

Want to stick to the same tone for a date night? Pick out something similar to Ananya Panday's look. We love her subtle ruffle layered one-shoulder blouse in an ombre hue styled with high-waisted pink pants. It made for a chic yet ultra-feminine look and also gave notes on power dressing!

Tara Sutaria

Heading out to a wedding with bae? Take cue from Tara Sutaira on how to style a ruffle desi look with absolute ease. She picked out a one-shoulder ruffle blouse in an ivory hue and styled it with a matching lehenga with floral motifs and embroidery. With hair styled into glossy waves and statement earrings completed this glam look.

Which diva's ruffle outfit is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

