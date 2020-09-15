Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: Celebrity approved red lehengas that stole our hearts 

With the festive and wedding season fast approaching, here's all the inspiration you will need to rock bold red lehengas perfect for every occasion.

There is no better time than the festive season or weddings, to show off your ethnic outfits. Dressing up is something that almost every girl looks forward to at this time and putting one's most fashionable foot forward comes easily.

One shade that never gets old though, is red. The bright and bold colour is perfect for every occasion and even makes for a go-to option for bridal wear! Take a look at how our favourite celebrities sported them so far.



For a Diwali bash, Katrina looked resplendent in a bold red lehenga with a thick golden border by Sabyasachi. We love the simplicity of the outfit and that it wasn't crowded with handiwork or embroidery. With her hair left loose and red lips to complete her look, Kat set new style goals.



A couple of years ago, Deepika Padukone walked the runway for designer Manish Malhotra. Her showstopper outfit featured an off-shoulder top and a long, flowy lehenga with heavy golden embroidery on it. A simple ethnic choker and her hair pulled away from her face and smokey eyes completed Padukone's look.

Kiara Advani

Also playing showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal last year, Kiara wore a metallic outfit with a blouse that bore a deep, plunging neckline. An emerald green statement necklace and her hair pulled up into a neat ponytail completed the diva's look.

Jonas

PeeCee looked ultra-glam in a bright red lehenga that she paired with a tiny blouse for an event. The lehenga bore gold work and a sheer dupatta that she wore over her shoulders to cover up. Complete with glamorous golden jewellery and her hair pinned up into a neat retro style bun, Chopra's look is something we wish we could imitate!

Ahuja

The fashionista also hopped on the red lehenga bandwagon with this simple ethnic number. Her blouse was of a contemporary silhouette with just one sleeve. The lehenga on the other hand was a chikankari one in a brilliant red shade. With her hair parted in the centre and styled in a sleek manner, Sonam looked bold and beautiful in this lehenga.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde dazzled in a striking bold red lehenga by Shantanu and Nikhil. She wore a bralette-style blouse with her heavily embroidered red lehenga and dupatta with a scalloped hem. A statement ruby necklace completed her look.

Which of the red lehengas is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

