Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: 7 Divas who looked bold & bright in an orange dress

The last year has been all about dressing up in bright and happy colours! Although orange can be a difficult colour to style, it is clearly a trending colour in the fashion world and our glamorous leading ladies are effortlessly rocking it. The colour orange represents vibrant energy and alluring confidence. It oozes a vibe of excitement and warmth, and is extremely attention catching. Our leading ladies elegantly rocked orange dresses and made us drool over their glamorous avatars.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika made heads turn as she stepped out wearing a jaw-dropping orange dress from David Koma’s label fit for the runway. The asymmetric ensemble was made from an orange stretch-knit fabric and featured long sleeves, a hook-and-eye closure at the back of the neck, a plunging bareback, ribbed details, and a sideways high-low hem with a floor-sweeping train on the back. Additionally, the elegant crossover straps on the front created skin-baring cut-outs across the chest. The star wore it ​​with black pointed pumps with straps, statement gold layered earrings and multiple matching gold rings.

Katrina Kaif

Although Katrina looks like a Goddess in every shade, the brighter colours definitely suit her the best. The actress looked like an orange candy as she picked out a bright orange bodycon dress with ruched detailing from Dolce & Gabbana. The sleeveless dress gave a flattering fit and reached till below her knees. She accessorised the look in the most subtle way with neutral strappy pumps and small silver hoop earrings.

Nora Fatehi

Dancing queen, Nora Fatehi was also seen raising the temperatures in a sultry orange dress. She raised the style quotient as she stepped out wearing a fitted orange bodycon dress by Alex Perry. The dress featured a mid-length fit and a single shoulder long sleeve detail with an oversized bow on the top. She added a contrasting touch to the outfit by teaming it with blue earrings and white pumps.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti looked joyful as ever as she was seen dressed in a mini orange dress from Seduire by Mahima Madaan. The cute dress featured ruched details on the body and adorable details of ruffles at the hemline. The body-hugging dress fit Kriti’s petite frame flawlessing and definitely added a tinge of sultriness. It bore a one-shoulder sleeve that was tied up into a knot at the side. The birthday girl added an extra oomph to the outfit with golden hoop earrings and three-coloured strappy stilettos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Whether she is taking a stroll in the city or walking the red carpet, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks bewitching in every attire. Inspiring us to invite bold colours into our wardrobe, Kareena stepped out in an orange one-shoulder cocktail dress with a cut-out waist by Gauri and Nainika. Given the vibrant hue of the outfit, she opted for a minimal makeup look and paired the midi dress with black peep-toe sandals.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka looked gorgeous as she stepped out in an orange midi dress by Alex Perry. The dress was completed with billowing cape-style sleeves and the body-hugging number perfectly complemented the star’s curves. For her night out, Chopra complemented her slinky outfit with pointed-toe Christain Louboutin heels in a matching hue. Given the bold colour of her look and her dress’s dramatic pleated sleeves, the actor chose to avoid chunky jewellery.

Ananya Panday

Ananya ensured all eyes were on her as she opted for a bright orange dress that bore an asymmetrical silhouette. The one-shouldered dress was a perfect fit for the diva while a belt cinched her waist to show off her curves. Adding to the asymmetric detailing, a ruffled hem featured a high-low hem that showed enough of her long toned legs. Matching tire up heels added height to her already tall and lean frame.

Which leading lady looked the best in an orange dress according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

