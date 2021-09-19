Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Stars who STUNNED in Designer of the week: Alex Perry

It's not a secret that celebrities love their couture pieces. From custom-made outfits to ready-to-wear outfits, nothing is off-limits, especially on the red carpet for celebrities, both locally and internationally. A designer that they can't seem to get enough of at the moment, is Australian designer Alex Perry.

Born on February 14, the 58-year-old designer is known for his ready-to-wear outfits for women and first launched his brand in Kensington, following which he moved to Sydney and was a popular pick among socialites. His outfits are known for their structured details that accentuate the figure well. The renowned designer has played a judge on Project runway Australia and Asia's Next Top Model in the last decade. His outfits are a popular pick among both Bollywood and international celebrities. Take a look at some of the top looks that celebrities have sported in the designer's collection.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner picked out a little white bodycon slip dress for the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. Jenner styled the Alex Perry number with a pair of white pumps and the beauty mogul even experimented with her hair colour for this look and coloured it a cool blue shade!

Gigi Hadid

For an event in Melbourne, supermodel Gigi Hadid picked out the Aussie designer's creation. She rocked a Barbie pink mini dress which featured a high sheer neckline and a wrap-style flared silhouette. She accessorised this with metallic silver pumps and a starry headgear and shimmery eye makeup to complete her look.

Jennifer Lopez

For an event, JLo rocked a bright orange structured bodycon dress that ended just below her knees. The one-shoulder number featured an exaggerated sleeve. Poker-straight hair, neutral-tone pumps and a tangerine bag that matched her outfit completed the singer-songwriter's look.



A fan of outfits that are figure-hugging and have structured shoulders, it comes as no surprise that Katrina has sported outfits by the designer multiple times. One that we can't get enough of is this white Alex Perry gown which featured structured shoulders, hugged her figure and bore a thigh-high slit. It was all things elegant and the balloon sleeves gave it a tad bit of drama as well. Her glossy, poker-straight hair and flawless makeup completed Kat's look.



With a figure to die for, who wouldn't want to flaunt it in a bodycon dress? A black one-shoulder Alex Perry gown with a pleated cape-style sleeve. The short train gave the outfit a mermaid-style silhouette. Her cropped locks were styled into fluffy waves and further accentuated this statement look.

Jonas

Duly following suit, PeeCee rocked a bright orange Alex Perry bodycon number that ended just below her knees. The White Tiger actress' orange dress featured Alex Perry style structured shoulder and long cape-style sleeves and matching pumps. Her hair was styled into tight curls and flawless makeup completed her look.

Kriti Sanon

For the promotions of Mimi, Kriti Sanon picked out a Barbie pink mini dress from Alex Perry's collection. The outfit hugged her slender frame and gave her a structured look. Bright, colourful stilettos, matching eyeshadow and poker-straight hair completed the diva's promotional look.

Janhvi Kapoor

For the promotions of Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor ensured every single look was more breath-taking than the previous. The Dhadak star who has a fascination for neons picked out a fluorescent Alex Perry strapless mini dress which came with an attached train. Gorgeous wavy hair and minimal makeup completed the diva's look.

Lupita Nyong'o

The Kenyan-Mexican actress who has an enviable figure has also chosen to wear the designer's creations multiple times. One that we thought she looked ravishing in, was this baby pink bodycon Alex Perry mid-length dress which featured a one-shoulder silhouette and an exaggerated pleated sleeve. With her hair pulled up and minimal makeup, the actress looked simply breath-taking in the outfit.

We can see why these divas are obsessed with the designer's creations. What are your thoughts? Which actress' Alex Perry dress is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi to Deepika Padukone: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva from the week gone by?