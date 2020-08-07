Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Tara Sutaria: All the celebrity approved ways to wear turtleneck sweaters

While winters may seem bleak, that's when true fashion can be shown. And what better than turtleneck sweaters to do so? Here's how to sport them, celebrity style!

A demure trend that has had the hearts of celebrities for a while in the form of slouchy, chunky or structured pieces, are turtlenecks. Not only has this style dominated fall/autumn runways for years, but is a popular and fashionable choice to keep warm during the cooler months. Be it to ace their street style game, look chic, or keep warm, turtlenecks have found a safe space in the closets of Bollywood's leading ladies. Take a look at all the ways they have been wearing them!

The Marjaavaan actress looked chic in a head-to-toe white outfit. She sported a turtleneck sweater beneath a white jacket and matching formal pants. Black stilettos and sunnies, with her hair styled in a sleek manner, completed the actress' look.



Keeping cosy on a cold day, Katrina also donned a simple white chunky turtleneck sweater. Wet hair and minimal makeup made for a fresh look.



While on vacation with hubby Virat Kohli, Anushka kept warm in a black turtleneck sweater. A bright yellow beanie added a splash of colour to her perfect winter look.

White seems to be a popular choice as Priyanka Chopra too opted for a crisp white turtleneck sweater that she paired with formal white pants. White boots, a fuzzy neon jacket, tiny sunnies and a large white tote bag completed her look as she carried her dog, Diana in her hand while heading out.



If there is one person who loves turtlenecks, it has to be Deepika. The style is extremely flattering to her long neck and she pulls it off with ease, usually in the form of a monotone look and heels. Case in point, this blush pink look she wore to promote Chhapaak.



At the airport, Pari went with a head-to-toe black look that made her look chic. A black turtleneck paired with matching ripped jeans and black leather boots. Complete with black sunnies, this look is perfect for a night of adventurous bike riding, we think!



For her airport look, Kangana opted for a head-to-toe tan look. To keep warm beneath her pinstriped pantsuit, she sported a tan turtleneck sweater and styled it with tan suede ankle-length boots.

Keeping her look fashionable as always, Sonam wore a black turtleneck sweater beneath a layered ink blue trench coat. To glam up the dark and moody look, she accessorised with layered gold necklaces. Black ankle-length boot, glossy hair and blue eyeshadow that matched her coat, completed the fashionista's look.

Who according to you styled the turtleneck sweater best? Comment below and let us know.

