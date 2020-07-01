Katrina Kaif dresses up for her playdate in a printed dress by Asos: Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif is killing all our mid-week blues as she dresses up for a playdate in a multi-coloured printed dress. Check it out

The quarantine has left us all being bored at home. Bollywood celebrities are definitely using this time out to chill in the comfort of their houses and make the most of their time home. is definitely using this time off to do household chores because, duh, we’re in the middle of the pandemic. She has even shared videos of her doing the dishes and mopping the floor in a chirpy fun way! However, just a few days ago, the actress shared a picture on her Instagram from her playdate that proves she’s often taking time off and getting competitive!

Kat shared a picture from her playdate with her sister where she is seen playing a game of sequence. She was truly in a playful mood as she dressed up for the playdate in a multi-coloured dress by Asos. the gingham print was set on a palette of blue, white, red and pink with a silhouette that knotted in the front.

She let her wavy hair down in her signature side part and from what it looks like, she ditched her makeup products and went all-natural. This is not the first time Katrina Kaif has taken to social media to share her no makeup pictures and we’re always in awe!

The dress looks like a perfect casual ensemble for a play date at home and we’re definitely going to make the most of her style tip on our next weekend game night!

What are your thoughts about it?

