Katrina Kaif enjoying her day in a chic outfit is a perfect go to attire for every girl; Yay or Nay?

With almost two decades in the industry, has figured out most ways to look her best. Right from making a statement in ethnic outfits to showing the world how its done in some of the most exquisite red carpet looks, the actress has done it all. Now, with GenZs and millennials setting major fashion trends, the actress is adapting with the changing times and giving her chic, laid-back wardrobe the time to shine.

Case in point, Ms Kaif shared a series of pictures on her social media platform that literally showed the world how to make a simple graphic tee look fashionable. Seen chilling in the park, the actress picked out a graphic tee in the very trendy, lavender hue. She then rolled up the sleeves and tucked in the oversized tee in a printed skirt. The skirt added extra colour to the look while polka dots and abstract lines ran through the mini that showed off her long toned legs.

Keeping the casual vibe alive, the actress then picked out a pair of white sneakers that added a sporty touch to the look. With her natural glow peaking through, Kat kept her makeup confined to a minimum with lip and cheek tints adding colour. Kaif then left her brunette mane down in soft waves while the wavy strands flirted with the wind.

The look is definitely chic and one that can be recreated by every girl. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

