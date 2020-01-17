Katrina Kaif ensures all eyes are on her as she steps out in a bright backless bodycon; Check it out

Katrina Kaif literally turns heads as she poses alongside Shah Rukh Khan in a bright orange bodycon. Check it out

has been one of the most reputed actresses of Bollywood and her more than a decade long career is enough proof of it. With a career that long, the actress has clearly picked up a trick or two when it comes down to all things fashion and beauty. The actress has always been making sure to look her absolute best. From airport to red carpet events and industry parties, she has always been the one to turn heads.

Yesterday was no different as Ms Kaif made sure to grab all eyeballs at a bash as she strutted in a gorgeous bodycon dress by Alex Perry. While the dress perfectly accentuated her gorgeous curves, it bore the trendiest detail - the padded shoulders. The exaggerated shoulders just elevated the simple bodycon to a whole new level and adding to it, Kat bared her back with the keyhole silhouette. While the dress was enough to steal the show, the short hem also made sure that her long toned legs were on display.

The Zero actress then styled the look with her mane left open in her signature waves, while she opted to keep it simple with her glam. Soft smokey eyes, flawless base and a neutral lip served as a perfect glam. Lastly, a pair of silver strappy heels completed her look.

We turned absolute fans of the look and cannot wait for the diva to sport more such dresses. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :manav manglani

