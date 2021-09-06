Katrina Kaif is a floral wonder in her lilac corset mini dress that’s perfect for a date night; Yay or Nay?

who is shooting for her upcoming film, Tiger 3 with seems to be falling in love with the beautiful ambience of Turkey. She and the actor were also recently spotted meeting the Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. The diva has been sporting some chic looks from the pretty place giving us some summer fashion goals in these rainy gloomy days.

Katrina surely has a wardrobe full of stylish clothes in all shades of purple as she has been sporting different looks in the same hue making us wonder if lavender is her favourite hue! Yesterday, the Bharat actress blessed our feed with her sun-kissed photos from Istanbul donning a gorgeous mini dress that we think is perfect for brunch date to a dinner date to everything in between.

Her floral print off shoulder mini dress came with a Victorian-style V demure classic corset and an asymmetric overlapping hem. The structured bodice and the romantic flowy gathers of the overlapping mini skirt gave it a youthful yet bold feminine look. The purple stretch silk dress bore floral print all-over in bright yellow and green giving the look a happy spring vibe. The pretty dress from Giuseppe di Morabito is priced at about Rs 84,162 and Katrina looked like a ray of happiness in it! She let her luscious mane enjoy the Turkey breeze and went sans accessories opting for a casual chic look that she completed with minimal makeup featuring nude glossy lips and subtle beige eyeshadow.

Her stunning look in lilac was a floral wonder that we very much needed to kick away our Monday blues. The off-shoulder sultry look is a perfect pick for brunch or dinner dates. Style it up with white heels and glam up with some blush and dewy makeup to look stunning like Katrina. What do you think of her cheerful look in Giuseppe di Morabito; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

