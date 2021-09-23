Katrina Kaif, Gigi Hadid to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 6 Stylish divas who dyed their hair red

Our favourite celebrities are dyeing their hair red and making us fall in love with the trend all over again. Seems like everyone wants to be a redhead these days and for good reason, the colour red is daring, hot, and exciting, making it a perfect summer trend. So if you’re looking for some inspiration to dye your hair, then here is some!

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid first dyed her hair a muted orange-red shade in March, but in June, the supermodel posted a new photo of her long hair blowing in the wind, where it looked to be a vibrant orange red-hue.

We properly spotted her luscious red hair when she attended the Met Gala this year dressed where she put her mane in a thick, long, red ponytail.

Katrina Kaif made heads turn when she revealed her first look from her film, Fitoor. She sported red hair in the film, which was an instant hit with us since she absolutely rocked the look. Her red locks added a dimension to her character and the actress kept the look alive for a while after the movie was released.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also dyed her hair red for her role in the film, Fanney Khan. She started by revealing a small detail of her look in the movie. Later, Aishwarya let her luscious locks remain red for quite sometime and was spotted styling them with traditional outfits as well. The reddish tone of her hair highlighted her face well.

Alia Bhatt had also dyed her hair red for a little while. The audience believed that she went red for her look in the movie, Brahmastra alongside beau, . However, she quickly went back to her old hair colour. But we totally digged the look on her. The shade was quite subtle and yet made her stand out.

Disha Patani, too, had dyed her hair a blazing red for an advertisement commercial. The shade was not as subtle as the other celebs. However, Disha flawlessly pulled off the vibrant hue and made us fall in love with her look. It might have been too bright but when you have a persona as loud as hers, you can pull anything off.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner had asked her fans what hair colour she should try next and was later seen with a fresh shade of rich ruby-red. She also posted a video montage of her stylist rinsing out red hair dye at the shampoo bowl. Kylie looked absolutely phenomenal in the look that suited her well. However, knowing her, she quickly switched up her shade in no time.

Which celeb looked the best in red hair dye, according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

