Katrina Kaif glamorously pulls off a chic Alex Perry gown at the 2020 Femina Beauty Awards: Yay or Nay?

For the Femina Beauty Awards, Katrina Kaif opted for a minimalistic gown by Alex Perry and bowled us over. Take a look!

Last night for the Femina Beauty Awards, the biggest stars of Bollywood put their best foot forward in stunning sartorial choices. From who opted for a slinky black gown with exaggerated sleeves to who showed up in a bronze outfit by Swapnil Shinde, it was a field day for fashion. Take for instance, the diva recently can be seen embracing simpler and fuzz-free silhouettes. She started out by opting for heavily embellished sheer sarees and a face full of makeup. But in recent times she has been through quite a transformation and boy are we loving it!

For the Femina Beauty Awards, Katrina Kaif followed the ‘less is more’ mantra. The diva opted for an immaculate white floor length gown by Alex Perry. The gown featured a plunging neckline, billowing puffy sleeves and a thigh high slit. The sharp silhouette featured shoulder pads, an Alex Perry essential. Below her waistline, the gown had subtle drapery and then it cascaded in a sleek silhouette. Katrina Kaif completed her look with a pair of transparent pumps and diamond encrusted teardrop earrings with a teardrop shaped hoop.

For her glam look, she opted for a neutral base, a nude lip hue and eyes highlighted with kohl and dusty red eye shadow. She parted her sleek black locks and let them down effortlessly.

