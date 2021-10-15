Katrina Kaif got us floral high in a Sabyasachi red lehenga perfect for this festive season; Yay or Nay?

The stunning actress Katrina Kaif who was in vacation mode in Austria shooting for Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan is back in the city. It’s been just over a week in Mumbai, the star is already up and on with her works and was spotted last night in the city with Rohit Shetty for Sooryavanshi movie promotion. Being a Sabyasachi fan girl, Katrina had sported his creation multiple times and looks like she can’t get enough of his floral lehenga designs. And this time again, it was in his creation she made our hearts race.

Katrina Kaif looked drop-dead gorgeous in a beautiful red lehenga that consisted of a multicoloured floral print billowing skirt, matching floral print dupatta and a red full sleeve high neck textured blouse. Her plain top balanced the floral overdose of her flowy skirt and dupatta. The accents of yellow and beige on the vermilion red base made it perfect for the festive season. Styled by Ami Patel, Katrina looked stunning in red and we just can’t take our eyes off her!

The hem of her lehenga got the bling detail giving it a festive ready grand vibe. Bridesmaids can bookmark her dazzling ethnic avatar for the wedding season to win all eyes. The star glammed up with subtle glam makeup featuring a dewy face, glossy pink lips, red eyeshadow and mascara laden lashes. The glow on her face amped up her splendid look. She styled her silky long hair in her usual side-parted style and accessorised up in statement-making emerald stone drop earrings from Sabyasachi Jewellery. Katrina looked elegant and graceful in her red ensemble.

What are your thoughts on her glam ethnic avatar? Would you pick her outfit for this festive season; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

