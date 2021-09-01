Katrina Kaif has a bodycon dress in every style: 5 Types of bodycon dresses the actress wore

has managed to make her place in this industry and how! Her impeccable fashion sense and ability to carry herself with grace and charisma is what we envy most about her. The diva has flaunted her toned body several times in different types of body con dresses and here are a few of our favourite ones.

Corset Type

Katrina picked out a corset type black bodycon dress from Rasario as she stepped out for an event. The dress featured noodle straps that opened up into a fitted corset-style top. It bore a black bustier that was decked in black cords that attached it to the bodycon skirt. The bodice featured a nude material that matched her skin tone and fit her like a glove. It hugged her seamlessly and showed off her hourglass figure. Katrina skipped the accessories and simply sealed the deal with black strappy stilettos.

Ruched

Although Katrina looks like a Goddess in every shade, the brighter colours definitely suit her the best. The actress looked like an orange candy as she picked out a bright orange bodycon dress with ruched detailing. The sleeveless dress gave a flattering fit and reached till below her knees. She accessorised the look in the most subtle way with neutral strappy pumps and small silver hoop earrings.

Off-Shoulder

Katrina Kaif always manages to have us all in awe of her fashion choices. Since yellow is already a colour of radiant positivity and brightness, Katrina looked like a ray of sunshine as she opted for a bright yellow off-shoulder body con dress. Like always, the Phone Bhoot actress kept her overall look basic, allowing her ensemble to do all the talking by simply pairing the outfit with metallic heels and simple statement earrings.

Long Gown

Katrina always manages to make heads turn in any room that she enters. The actress looked absolutely sizzling as she raised the temperature in a red hot gown by Naeem Khan. The gown featured a plunging neckline and cap sleeves. She let the gown take the center stage as she opted for minimal accessories by simply styling the outfit with a pair of dangling earrings and gold sandals.

Exaggerated Sleeves

Katrina looked no less than a Demi-Goddess as she stepped out in a barbie pink bodycon dress by Stella McCartney. The dress was the epitome of elegance, beauty and glamour. The dress featured puffy mutton sleeves and a ravishing silhouette that really set the actress apart. Like always, the Jee Le Zara actress kept her look simple and ditched the accessories altogether.

Which style of bodycon dress worn by Katrina Kaif is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Actresses who looked like a dream in handloom outfits