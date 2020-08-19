Katrina Kaif has a love affair with Anamika Khanna outfits and we have enough evidence to prove it

Katrina Kaif loves her Anamika Khanna outfits and no matter what the occasion, she always reaches out for her creations. Check it out

had always been known for her impeccable style and her love for bodycon dresses cannot be denied. While her style is quite different from the rest of the leading ladies, we often find her reaching out to similar outfits and the same designers. With more than a decade long career she surely knows what works best for her now and Anamika Khanna creations seem to be her go-to. How can we make a claim like that? Well, we have proof and you'll be surprised to know the number of times she's stepped out in one of Anamika's creations.

First up, we have one of our favourite looks by both Anamika Khanna and Katrina. This offbeat lehenga set is a mix of modern elements with the traditional garment that makes it stand out. Styled with a pair of sneakers, this look definitely bags a special place in our best-dressed lists.

Anamika is known for her offbeat drapes and this orange wonder seems no less. Cinched with a belt and topped off with a cape jacket, we now know why Katrina is obsessed with her creations.

Moving on, we have this black wonder from a few years ago. This time around she opted for a plain skirt and styled it with an embroidered blouse. A matching cropped jacket added extra oomph to the look.

Next up, we have this ruffled saree inspired dress that is not only out of the box but makes quite the statement. Styled with a belt and a cape jacket, Katrina surely looks like a diva.

Next on our list is this ravishing red number by the designer. Katrina Kaif and red is definitely a deadly combo and this offbeat dress is right up her alley. The dress featured ruffled floral detail along the front while she layered her outfit with a matching cape jacket.

Talking about red and Anamika Khanna, this gorgeous saree surely made quite a few jaws drop. With an unconventional drape on a curvy frame like Kat's, it's bound to make a statement!

Next up, we have this red and white set that made quite a lot of jaws drop. With a printed maxi skirt paired with a skimpy blouse that shows enough if her midriff makes it a winner. Adding to it, the embellished cape jacket is another statement-making piece.

Lastly, we have this white lehenga set that she wore for Holi and stole our hearts, I mean the printed blouse and modern silhouette is quite the combo!

These looks definitely prove that Katrina Kaif has a love affair with Anamika Khanna's creations, don't you think?

