Katrina Kaif has a love affair with her desi floral ensembles and we have PROOF

Katrina Kaif is an absolute fan of summer blooms and is often making the most of them in desi silhouettes! Check it out

Every celebrity in Bollywood has been in the industry for long to have developed their own personal style. While some like to experiment with trendy options, some might like to keep things classic. On this list, we even have who has been in the industry for almost two decades now and while she has evolved with the changing times, she has definitely found her own style along the way. This is not restricted to a silhouette or trend instead loves a whole new area of prints. Floral outfits seem to be her absolute favourite no matter what the occasion and she has managed to rock'em with that extra bit of oomph every time!

While mini dresses and trendy shirts are her go-to for rocking the print, she is often making a statement in desi attires. From sarees to lehengas, she's rocked the summer blooms in multiple silhouettes and here are some of our favourites!

When it comes to sarees, she's made sure to rock some of the most gorgeous drapes with the utmost ease. This floral wonder in muted pink tones makes for a great drape but she took it a notch higher by pairing it with a matching printed blouse and belt. We don't often see people going all out with prints but this one definitely stands out!

Moving on, we have another floral number and this time around it is this gorgeous yellow saree that is enough to grab eyeballs with its simplicity. The chiffon saree has always been a Bollywood favourite and Katrina Kaif seems to agree by that fact!

Coming to lehengas, you'll often find her looking her glamorous best in exquisite numbers. This Anita Dongre piece has *pockets* and while the summer blooms make quite the statement, the way Kat played with the bright hues, speaks volumes!

Moving on, we have two if our favourite Sabyasachi creations. Nobody does justice to his floral lehengas like Katrina and boy are we in awe! The first one is this black organza number styled with a simple black blouse and a matching dupatta. Now, that's a way to make a statement!

Next up, we have this gorgeous blush pink wonder where the dupatta, the noodle-strapped blouse and the lehenga skirt were all cut from the same cloth. With statement earrings and makeup to kill for, the look easily bagged a position on our best-dressed lists!

What are your thoughts about it?

