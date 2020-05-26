Katrina Kaif has a love affair with her floral attires and we have enough proof

From lehengas to sarees and dresses, Katrina Kaif loves her floral prints and we have enough proof.

We all love a bit of bloom during the summers, but, when it comes to she seems to be a fan of it all year round. Her love affair with floral attires is undeniable as she's seen wearing the colourful print on almost every silhouette - lehengas to dresses and sarees. While floral prints are extremely famous, at times they can be a bit too over-powering to pull off. Looks like Kat has herself covered in that department as she has been setting goals for over years now. Here we have all the times Katrina Kaif proved her love for floral ensembles:

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress loves her Sabyasachi florals and she has not only rocked his prints once not twice but several times. She, however, manages to switch things up with different colour schemes and silhouettes every time.

First up, she chose a pink saree with a matching printed blouse and a belt showing more print is the way to go.

Rocking print on print yet again, she balanced it all out with a plain black blouse and statement choker necklace.

Talking about print on print, we cannot not mention one of our favourite looks by the diva. Perfect makeup, the right amount of jewellery and floral attire is a fashion staple Kat has learned how to slay.

Another iconic Sabya look by the diva is this black drape that won a lot of hearts. It was simple, effortless and impactful.

Flowers of any kind become a favourite and this embroidered wonder by Rudraksh Dwivedi works wonders and she complimented it with a chic jacket by H&M.

Another day, another silhouette! This black mini dress with brown floral bloom styled with brush open waves makes us crave for a beachy day!

Kat also put her party pants on and made an experimentative statement by styling sequins with floral.

While this list can literally go on, we want to conclude it with one of our favourite looks by the diva - this Gauri and Nainika flowy wonder. It looked perfect on the diva and managed to strike the right chords with the beachy makeup and hairstyle.

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

