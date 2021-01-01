Katrina Kaif has the perfect white outfit for EVERY occasion: All the times she looked FABULOUS in the colour

While she does love her occasional rainbow outfits, one shade Katrina Kaif cannot seem to get enough of, is white. Here are all the times she swore by the shade.

is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses in the Bollywood industry. The diva has proved time and again that she can not only act but also shake a leg and dress up to the T. Katrina is a style icon in every sense since everything she wears is an instant hit!

While the actress loves colourful and pastel outfits, nothing beats her love for keeping it simple in white. Here are all the times she sported the shade.

Who said white doesn't make for a cool winter look? Katrina picked out a white turtleneck sweater and struck a happy pose in it, giving us all winter wonderland goals!

For a casual night out, Katrina picked out a mini white fit and flare dress that she styled casually with a pair of white sneakers. Glossy, poker-straight hair completed her look.

In the perfect outfit for a movie date, Katrina opted for a white co-ord set with contrasting blue panelling on it. Styled yet again with white sneakers, it made for a comfortable yet casual look.

Heading to the beach and love white like Kat does? Take inspiration from her and pick out a simple white bikini set and throw on a tassel shrug over it for a boho chic look.

A girl's wardrobe is incomplete without a white summer dress and Katrina Kaif knows this! We love her white mini dress that she layered with a simple blue jacket and completed with white sneakers. She clearly can't get enough of the white outfit and sneaker combination!

For a more formal, business-like look, Katrina also keeps with her a pair of white trousers that she styled with a satin slip top and acid washed denim jacket. Neon heels added a pop of colour to this look.

Not just for off duty dressing, Katrina even wore a white gown on the red carpet! We love this structured shoulder gown that featured balloon sleeves, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Looking for a white traditional look? Katrina has you covered! She looked radiant in this white chikankari Manish Malhotra number that she styled with a dupatta, statement jewellery and gold juttis.

For yet another desi look, Katrina picked out a simple but statement-worthy Anamika Khanna lehenga that gave us a peek at her toned abs. She styled this with a heavily embroidered dupatta and completed her look with a bindi.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's white outfits? Which one do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

