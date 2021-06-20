Katrina Kaif has a spellbinding collection of sarees that SWEARS to tick all the wedding ready heights

Love is always in the six yards of elegance.

With weddings in (almost) full swing, it’s only right to start the hunt for sarees that do not fit in the “seen that” list. While florals and shimmery numbers may be prominent in most closets, they can be embraced in a myriad hues and patterns. They still hold a beguiling aspect that is quite unparalleled. With a few elements like belts, jackets, and accessories, you can always lend them a fresh factor. Time to make your post-lockdown wedding debut a memorable one, right? Actress has proved to us all that sarees are always on the rise and this mini edit will help you drape your dream saree like a celeb.

Scroll down to get set to dress up to the nines (sans neckpieces) in your ever-charming pile of sarees.

Never limit the power of pastels to summer alone. This pink saree by Sabyasachi was paired with a full-sleeved blouse. There’s more to drool over, zoom into the belt that is held together with a golden buckle. A set of drop earrings will suffice to bind the look together.

The Bharat star turned all the shutterbugs to her end with this shimmery drape and cape. The tortilla-hued saree bore silver sequins while the cape was adorned with similar gota appliqué work. With a set of statement earrings, she was sure to bag the best-dressed wedding guest title.

A reminiscent of the summer floral frenzy, The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress wore an orange saree by Tarun Tahiliani that featured printed blue and purple flowers. The breezy and comfortable number was outlined in blue and was embellished to perfection. She kept the overall look subtle with a pair of chandbali earrings.

Sheer beauty indeed! Katrina looked like a dreamy goddess in this mirror work saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It was meticulously designed with gota work and geometric cut-work that lit up the saree. Fashion stylist, Tanya Ghavri teamed the saree with teardrop earrings.

A sucker for everything floral and black sarees? Get your inspo right here. The printed saree was detailed with black sequined border and sleeveless blouse. Wrap it up with pierced earrings and you’re good to go.

