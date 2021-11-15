Katrina Kaif helps us beat our Monday blues with these 6 stunning outfits

Suffering from Monday blues is something that we all deal with. But Katrina Kaif is helping us put behind the negativity and embrace the warm blue colour. She has been spotted dressed in warm shades of blue and adding a tone of tranquility this season. This colour is extremely versatile as it is one of the top preferred in every season.

From her dresses to her sweatshirts to her sarees, Katrina has incorporated the serene shade of blue in so many of her outfits and here’s proof.

For Sooryavanshi promotions, Katrina stepped out in a blue corset-style gown by Prabal Gurung. The diva looked ravishing in the tie-dye gown with different shades of blue incorporated in it. The outfit featured a corset-style bodice tied up at her shoulders sans sleeves, and it bore cut-outs at the waist showing off her toned torso. For her accessories, Katrina Kaif picked out a statement blue ring and matching chandbali earrings to compliment her outfit.

Katrina has always been known for her fuss-free sartorial picks. The actress clad herself in six yards of grace and poise. She painted a pretty picture in a powder blue chiffon saree by Anita Dongre and she teamed it with a matching spaghetti strap blouse. The blouse was decked in sequin embroidery with floral patterns featuring a square-shaped neckline. The rumoured bride-to-be accessorised her attire with oxidised silver statement earrings bearing bird and floral patterns, silver stacked bracelets and statement rings.

We are already well aware of Katrina’s love for effortless and cheerful off-duty looks. She was seen posing in a tie-dye sweater by Danielle Guizio, which she paired with denim shorts. The roomy tie-dye sweater came in a palette of blue and lavender, but it stood out for a quirky detail which was a set of oversized safety pin closures that held the piece together at the front. Going with the ‘less is more’ approach, the 37-year-old skipped on accessories altogether with this casual sweater and shorts combo.

Katrina stepped out in an elegant and charismatic floral ensemble that made a great choice for summer wear or for a mid-week brunch. The plunging neckline mini wrap dress from Magda Butrym featured a small train in the front and mutton sleeves. She paired the vivid attire with beige gladiator block heels and minimal accessories.

Count on Katrina Kaif to blow our minds with the simplest yet most awes trucking looks. Dolled up in a blue satin pantsuit, Katrina looked like a Greek Goddess. The Sooryavanshi actress looked resplendent as she opted for a formal style pantsuit that featured a long jacket layered over a matching jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. She accessorised the stunning look with gold hoop earrings and a multi-layered necklace. The diva further amplified her look with a pair of classy black pumps.

The actress made sure that she was batting the summer heat and rising temperatures with a loose yet chic blue dress from Pringles of Scotland. In Spite of a baggy silhouette, Kaif made sure she accentuated her waist by fastening it with a simple black belt. The dress featured a collared neckline and full sleeves that reached till her palms. Katrina completed the look with strappy black heels and a dainty necklace.

Which blue outfit by Katrina is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

