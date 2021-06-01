Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Bollywood divas who looked like a dream in a one shoulder dress

The one-shoulder dress trend has been around for quite a while now and looks like it is here to stay!

Time and again we have seen our Bollywood leading ladies bringing in various sleeve trends and looking absolutely radiant in each one of them. Even though we have not been able to dress up and go out of our houses in a while, fashion trends have continued to flourish and rage. From co-ord sets to monochrome looks to soft dressing, a lot of fashion trends have made their way into this year. But there are some trends like denim and florals that have been here since ages and are here to stay. Another such classic trend is one-shoulder dresses. Our Bollywood leading ladies have been spotted looking like a dream come true in one-shoulder dresses. This style is very versatile and can make even the simplest of attire look glamorous. Here, we have some of our favorite one-shoulder dresses that you can find inspiration from.

Katrina always manages to effortlessly ensure that all eyes are always on her with all her awestrucking looks. Florals are her comfort zone and she proved that yet again as she was seen in a stunning floral gown by Gauri and Nainika. The blush pink one-shoulder gown featured a floor length silhouette and it fit the Bharat actress like a charm. Kat kept the summer look minimal and fuss-free by pairing it with only simple diamond studs.

Janhvi Kapoor

The resplendent Janhvi Kapoor in sequins? Yes, please! The millennial actress rocked a Julien Macdonald red gown decked in sequin work. The one-shoulder gown featured full sleeves and a cut out at the waist that showed off her toned midriff and belly. It had a band which ran from one end to the other. The Dhadak actress let her gown do all the talking as she ditched the accessories and went for a subtle makeup.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has been a fashion inspiration for young girls since she stepped into the industry. She never fails to impress us with her looks. The young actress looked red carpet ready as she was spotted in a black sequined gown by ML Monique Lhuillier. The magnifying one-shoulder gown featured full sleeves and a thigh-high slit that flaunted Ananya's toned legs. She completed the look with metallic strappy heels and a messy bun.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Whether she is taking a stroll in the city or walking the red carpet, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks bewitching in every attire. Inspiring us to invite bold colours into our wardrobe, Kareena stepped out in an orange one-shoulder cocktail dress with a cut-out waist by Gauri and Nainika. Given the vibrant hue of the outfit, she opted for a minimal makeup look and paired the midi dress with black peep-toe sandals.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar channeled her bubbly and chirpy personality as she was seen in a breezy and effortless printed green octopus one-shoulder dress from the label Jodi Life. Crafted from mulberry silk the block printed dress made for a perfect summer wear. The asymmetric dress featured a flouncy ruffled skirt along with sequined embroidery and a hand-beaded pink rope belt that cinched at the waist. Bhumi kept it simple by finishing the look with delicate baubles and nude pink block heels.

Which actress wore the one-shoulder dress the best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

