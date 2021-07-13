Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Dress down fashion essentials that are a part of every season

Since dressing down has become a fashion choice for most of us now, let's add these fashion essentials into our wardrobe and make dressing down look stylish.

The entire planet has taken a 360 degrees turn in the last year. Our way of living has changed and what has also changed drastically is our personal style. Our daily dressing has taken a major turn. The garments which were once all the rage do not seem very appealing now. The topmost priority in style right now is feeling comfortable. But who said you cannot look stylish and be comfortable at the same time? Being comfortable does not only mean sweatpants and leggings, it is the casual outfits that we put together while stepping out of the house. Here, we have a celeb-approved guide of dress down fashion essentials that are not fully minimalistic but hit all the right buttons of effortless, chic and comfy.

Comfy Shorts

Janhvi Kapoor

Shorts have been a staple fashion choice during the last few months. The elastic waistband and the soft fabrics have taken over and replaced the idea of denim shorts. These comfy shorts are now paired with almost anything, from bikini tops to turtlenecks or tank tops with blazers. Our very own Janhvi Kapoor paired her navy blue shorts with a holographic jacket.

Tank Tops

Kiara Advani

Tank tops are the perfect choice for summer and make a great lounge-wear. They are also great for last-minute plans as you do not have to put in much thought into styling them. Tank tops make an ideal wear for your everyday casual outings or just a mid-week brunch date with your girls. Kiara Advani flaunts a neon tank top paired with beige cigarette pants bearing a tie-up belt.

Summer Dresses

Ahuja

Summer dresses have been a part of the fashion world since a while now and they have never really gone out of style. You can simply just put on a summer dress on a casual, sunny day and you are all set! Summer dresses exude an enticing aura and are a must have in every wardrobe. They make a great choice for a lunch date with your special someone or for a catch-up brunch with your girlies. Sonam donned a midi white summer dress with cute mutton sleeves and a buckle belt.

Co-ord Sets

Co-ords are so in rage right now and are definitely a favourite among the fashionistas. They are an ideal choice when you want to look stylish without having to put much effort. You can simply just put on a co-ord set and ditch the struggles of having to put together an outfit. It is a trend that is surely going to last and hence, should make a place in your wardrobe. Katrina looked as fresh as a daisy in a lavender tie-dye co-ord set that exuded comfort and cuteness.

Ribbed Knits

Bhumi Pednekar

Ribbed clothing is not only super comfortable, but even the texture of the fabric gives a feeling of luxe while elevating the style quotient of any outfit. If you do not want to spend too much on expensive clothing, then ribbed knits are a perfect option to invest in, since they look super rich and also provide the perfect body-hugging fit. Bhumi’s turtleneck mint green crop top is the perfect choice on days when you want to look good without making too much effort.

Wide Cut Tailoring

Even though we are not dressing up much, tailored clothing is something that never goes out of style. A perfectly tailored piece in oversized and baggy silhouettes gives a very easy-going look and is also great for workwear or a casual meeting. Deepika’s beige jumpsuit from Zara makes the perfect work from home wear. It is super comfortable but also extremely stylish and classy.

Which dress down fashion essential is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

