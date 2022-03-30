Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Celeb approved monokinis to get you beach ready this summer

Our last few summers have been spent indoors and all the getaways that we fancied and planned, had to be cancelled. Now, finally we can percolate those summer getaway plans, bring out our swimsuits and hit the beach! Although bikinis are a great way to flaunt our beach bodies, this summer let’s grandstand our bodies in a chic monokini. Let’s take some exaltation from our very own B-town divas who have been enrobing these magnificent monokinis!

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka looked like she walked right out of Baywatch in a red monokini which came in an incredibly sexy fit, and was styled with retro-inspired accessories. The scarlet swimsuit featured a scalloped V-shaped neckline and a low back. The actress further amplified the look with a sheer white cover up and white retro shades. She also chose classic silver hoops and added yet another retro touch with red rose placed on her updo.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor gave us major beachwear goals as she showed off her toned body in a hologram one-piece swimsuit. The spandex Marissa Hologram number by Norma Kamail featured a scooped up neckline and a thigh-high leg cut. The Roohi actress went all out with accessories as she chose gold hoop earrings, layered gold necklaces and stacked up bracelets, making for a chic vacation look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is a total beach babe and there’s no doubt about that. The Pataudi princess coordinated with the blue sea in a matching floral monokini. The one-piece featured a cut-out detail at the front, a plunging neckline, and tie-up detailing. It’s a known fact that the star loves experimenting with bright hues and even brighter accessories. Sara went all-out with a pair of tangerine sunnies that added an edge to her look.

Anushka Sharma

Looks like the neon trend is never going to go out of style and we are so in for it. Anushka Sharma has always been famous for her easy-going and relatable personality that also reflects in the clothes that she wears. The actress had us stunned in a neon green monokini from the label Solid and Striped. The ribbed swimsuit featured a plunging neckline and white button-down detailing at the front.

Katrina Kaif

Summer is all about flaunting the brightest and most playful colours! Our favourite, Katrina Kaif was seen adorning a rainbow-coloured striped monokini at the beach. The colourful rainbow stripes looked absolutely divine under the clear blue sky. Katrina kept it as minimal as possible and still managed to catch the attention. She layered a hot pink sarong around the rainbow swimsuit and added more vibrancy to her look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya posed in a risqué outfit that featured a sleeveless monokini bearing a plunging neckline and a gold hook that clutched both sides together forming the keyhole design in the front. The highlight of her look was the netted layer over her swimsuit. The ivory needle honeycomb cover slip dress added oomph to her minimalistic ivory maillot look. The SOTY 2 actress teamed it with chunky gold bangles and statement-making earrings from Vianage that matched with the gold hook in her outfit.

Which diva’s monokini would you want to pack for your summer getaway? Let us know in the comments below.

