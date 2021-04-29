Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: Celeb approved outfits that you can wear day to night

When you have a full day planned, look good both in the day as well as at night with these celeb-approved outfits.

There are busy days when you absolutely have no time to change outfits and might have to wear one outfit all day long. Your day might start with a brunch with your girls, or a work meeting and then lead into a date night or a formal get together. Irrespective of the event and occasion, you may need outfits that can pass off as daytime looks as well as evening looks. Such outfits are a dream-come-true as they help in saving ample amounts of time and efforts. We have got our favourite celebrities slaying in versatile outfits that look good throughout the day. So check it out and transform your fashion wardrobe into a versatile yet stylish one!

Satin-Silk Outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Satin outfits work well for both day and night. They look extremely sophisticated and are known to add a poise to your demeanor during the day and a touch of dazzling glam at night. They make for a great brunch wear as well as a great formal wear. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s blush pink wrap-style satin dress makes it a perfect day to night wear. It cinched at the waist with a satin belt and featured a plunging neckline. The actress paired it with colour block pumps and a dainty layered necklace.

Blazer Dresses

Janhvi Kapoor

A blazer dress exudes an aura of class, charisma and confidence. It works wonders for a daytime as well as a nighttime outfit, especially if you want to juggle between a business meeting and a night out. It looks stylish on any occasion and is bound to make heads turn. Janhvi Kapoor’s red blazer dress makes a daunting day look as well as night look. It came with a matching belt that cinched at the waist and the Dhadak actress increased the sizzle level by pairing it with red gladiator heels.

Earthy Prints

Ananya Panday

Earthy and unconventional prints are so in trend right now. They are a great way to sport a look that works through the whole day. You can choose prints that match your style quotient and slay all day long. Ananya Panday was seen flaunting her figure and raising the temperature in a sea print sequin mini dress. The quirky attire featured a faux fur on the hem and a plunging neckline. The Khaali Peeli actress teamed the look with hoop earrings, strappy pumps and a cute little heart-shaped handbag.

Velvet Outfits

Velvet signifies royalty and sophistication, and is also super trendy. A touch of velvet to your attire can make it look super glam and formal. Thus, it makes for a great day wear and evening wear. The gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor looked like a wonder in this velvet dress that featured a fit and flare style. The outfit was decked with a boat neck style and loose, puffy sleeves. The Ek Villain actress kept her look simple by completing it with basic black suede block heels.

Leather Skirts

Leather skirts are undoubtedly the most stylish pieces that one may own. Mini leather skirts can be worn for a daytime lunch date or a work event and even for a night out with friends. It is surely to make a strong style statement. Katrina Kaif’s fashion game is one to look upto. The actress made a chic statement as she opted for a solid-hued yellow leather skirt, that she paired with a polka dot shirt that was tied up in the front. The Zero actress accessorised the versatile ensemble with a pair of hoops and a dainty neckpiece.

Pantsuits

Pantsuits make an extremely powerful statement and can be styled during the day for a meeting with clients or at night, for a formal get together with your colleagues. Pantsuits ooze out class and add a flamboyance to your overall look. Deepika Padukone is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She looked no less than a charmer in this olive green checkered pantsuit. The actress teamed a lace top with a plunging neckline underneath the coat. Along with the nude heels, her round frames and dainty earrings sure added a glamorous touch to the attire.

Which outfit would you wear for a day to night look? Let us know in the comments below.

