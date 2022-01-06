Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Actresses who went OTT with bold silver outfits

We all have spent over 18 months of confinement in pyjamas and loungewear hence, dressing simple is no longer an option. Our divas who are otherwise known for their minimal styles have broken out of their sartorial outfits and paved their way into the path of high-octane glam. We have seen a lot of metallic outfits but the most loved and experimented has got to be silver. Let’s take a look at these actresses who chose the OTT route with silver outfits.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked like an adorable disco ball as she stepped out in a silver metallic jumpsuit by Naja Saade. The full-sleeved and figure-hugging outfit was embellished with sequins that made Shilpa the centre of attention. It featured a square neckline and a black elongated belt that cinched her waist quite loose and almost ended near her ankles. She added more sparkle to the look with hoop earrings and pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi opted for a super stylish silver gown that gave us the 80’s disco vibes. The metallic gown featured a thigh-high slit and asymmetric shoulder cuts and was the creation of label Maison Met by designer Mety Choa. The Dhadak actress’ figure-hugging silver ensemble featured the right amount of sheen and subtle elegance giving her a sensuous look. She let her outfit take the centre stage as she skipped on the accessories.

Malaika Arora

Malaika wore a Toni Maticevski hallmark one-shoulder dress that was so full of standout features. Designed with a blend of stretch-silk and cotton fabric, the metallic silver number hugged her figure super tight yet so flawlessly. The midi-length dress was elevated with a plunging neckline and peplum-style bodice that also bore draped detailing beneath the ruffle-like feature that was attached to the bust. Attached to this was her skirt that entailed side pockets and a front slit that was placed right at the centre. She completed the look with a noteworthy neckband.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif stepped out in a high-shine mini dress by Ashish Gupta for an upscale event. The silver dress was decked in mirrors, beads and sequins all over. It featured strappy shoulders and a plunging neckline that added an extra touch of boldness to the look. Katrina sealed the look with diamond earrings encrusted with red stone and silver strappy heels.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena has managed to be a fashion inspiration for young girls in the early 2000’s and now for young mommies. The Ki and Ka made heads turn like always as she was adorned in a backless sparkly silver dress by Michael Costello. The dress bore a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and floaty loose bell sleeves. Bebo pulled off the look with utmost grace and teamed it with matching strappy heels.

Which actress looked the best in a silver outfit according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 5 Times Nora Fatehi embraced the Indian culture in stunning salwar suits