Katrina Kaif to Kangana Ranaut, Aishwarya Rai: THESE throwback pictures will take you to old Bollywood days

Take a look back at the leading ladies of Bollywood who made a glamorous statement almost a decade ago!

Remember the times we were all glued to the television screens during award season? Remember the simpler times when celebrities used to be their own authentic self and display their personal style to the world? From plunging dresses to bodycons to natural hair texture and impeccable brow game, the leading ladies of Bollywood were truly their best versions.

Now that we’re in 2020, the fashion game has changed immensely with divas coming along with their whole entourage and photoshoots carried on before every event. While that has been the case, the quarantine got us to reminisce about older times. Here are all the throwback pictures keeping us company:

Remember the size zero trend? In most of the flashback pictures that we have, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her love for bodycon dresses is undeniable. From award shows to industry events, she was always seen rocking these figure-hugging wonders and showing off her petite frame.

Talking about bodycon dresses it reminds us of and her bold avatar. From bodycons to plunging necklines and mini dresses, she was truly a wild child a decade ago.

Believe it or not, has always been the desi girl. However, her love for experimentation hasn't changed even years later. Here, she is seen wearing an unconventional drape to an international film event.

and her love for desi avatars has no bounds. The diva who made her debut in Om Shanti Om made quite the impact at the premiere. Padukone looked no less of a bride as she walked the red carpet in an all-red traditional ensemble.

Looks like bodycon dresses and figure-hugging numbers were literally every celebrity’s go-to a decade ago. was always seen rocking some exceptional silhouettes and lace-clad dresses.

Aishwarya Rai’s style truly came into being after her Cannes debut. The diva who was still trying to find her way at her first Cannes red carpet truly emerged as a new person during her second year.

is another leading lady on our list who made our hearts go dhak dhak. She was the true advocate of rocking natural tresses.

Always a step ahead with her fashion game, the 90’s sweetheart Karisma Kapoor surely had the confidence to pull off any and every outfit that came her way.

Which actress’s looks takes you back to the olden days? Let us know in the comment section below.

