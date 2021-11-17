Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Celeb inspired ways to style your denim jackets

Denim jackets are seasonless love. The one fashion piece can add oomph even to a boring casual look. To the airport, vacationing in a foreign land, back to college or having fun at a party, the denim number can put you in comfort without compromising on the style factor. Celebrities worldwide have fallen in love with the denim jacket and we are sure almost all of us have one in our wardrobe too. Here are 5 celeb-inspired ways to style up the jacket and rock the winter in style.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif style can be defined as classic and comfy. She loves to slay in denim on denim style often and we think the diva has denim jackets of all kinds. Take cues from the Tiger 3 star to amp up your party-ready look with a denim dash. She paired her shimmery Alexander Wang dress with a denim jacket from Diesel for the Zero trailer launch event and looked amazing in it.

Kiara Advani

Giving us an offbeat street style inspiration, Kiara Advani paired her bright red flared pants with a white camisole top layered with a denim jacket. Her cropped denim jacket featured a raw unfinished hemline that gave her look a street core vibe. Kiara styled her look with cool aviators and rounded off the dapper style with beige sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport style game has never been a dull moment. She rocks the aerodrome like a runway and this denim look of hers has all our hearts. She teamed her ripped straight jeans and V neck black tee with a funky denim jacket that bore patchwork details in vintage hues. She carried a deep brown handbag, wore dark sunnies and looked as chic as ever.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been dishing out stylish cool chic looks ever since she hired Shaleena Nathani as her personal stylist. She fused a classy white shirt with black cycling shorts and layered it up with a denim jacket looking modish in her sporty look. This iconic look of the diva has been recreated by several influencers and is still a trending look to sport. She wore sunglasses tied her hair into a tight bun and rounded off with white kicks.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is a great fan of cropped jackets. Giving classic denim a rakish twist she wore her biker jacket styled denim number with a white tee and formal grey trousers. Making a strong case for keeping work outfits casual, she held onto Virat Kohli and walked in style at the airport. Middle parted sleek ponytail, rounded sunnies and a dewy face completed her stylish look.

Which diva do you think styled their denim jacket better? Let us know in the comments below.

