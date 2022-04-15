Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Divas who wore a pink Manish Malhotra saree

Wearing a Manish Malhotra saree is every girl’s dream. Even our Bollywood leading ladies absolutely love to dress up in famous designer’s sarees and for good reason. You can never go wrong with a Manish Malhotra saree. Since pink is a colour that looks good on everyone and a colour that can be donned in every season and occasion, the designer loves to design his best sarees in this colour. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif, all of our favourite B-town divas have graced our eyes in a pink Manish Malhotra saree on different occasions. Let’s take a look and let us know which actress looked the best!

Katrina Kaif

On the occasion of Diwali, Katrina Kaif picked out a beautiful pink chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra. The blush pink sheer saree was decked in gold and silver sequined borders in a triangular pattern and floral design. The actress teamed the six yards of elegance with a sleeveless blouse embellished in gold and silver sequins matching the saree's border and featuring a scooped neckline. For her jewellery, the Tiger 3 actress chose a ruby and stone adorned statement ring, a bracelet, and matching drop earrings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations, Bebo picked out a pastel pink organza saree by Manish Malhotra. The saree was decked with gold zari and sparkly embellishments that made for exquisite broad borders. She donned this with a sleeveless cropped blouse that entailed a medley of gold and silver embellishments. The diva sealed her look with a maang tikka, a hand cuff-like bracelet, a layered necklace, statement earrings that came with studs and pearls and a matching embroidered potli bag.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi looked like a dream in a blush pink saree by Manish Malhotra. The solid coloured saree was paired with an intricately embellished blouse that bore the designer’s signature beadwork, as well as floral embroidery. The result was a look that is elegant and elevated without trying to be the life of the party. The strappy pink and green floral sequined blouse paired perfectly with what was otherwise a plain saree. She coupled the look with statement earrings that matched the green on the blouse.

Alia Bhatt

At the pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt brought forth her traditional A-game in a pink Manish Malhotra saree. The brocade handloom saree featured a bright pink drape that was decked in gold borders and floral print. It was complemented with a plain blush pink skirt and a blush pink blouse featuring quarter sleeves and cold shoulders. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress completed her look with silver traditional earrings, a small bindi and a gajra.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz also donned a gorgeous Manish Malhotra blush pink saree. The six yards featured a heavily embellished border with a matching sequinned patti and a pallu decorated with feather adornments. She wore the ensemble in a traditional draping style with the pallu hanging from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length. Shehnaaz teamed the saree with a matching blush pink sleeveless blouse decorated with innumerable shiny sequins and featuring a sweetheart neckline, an inverted hem, and a bare back with dainty embellished criss-cross straps. She accessorised the look with a delicate diamond necklace, matching tear-drop earrings and rings.

Which diva looked the best in a pink Manish Malhotra saree according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor twin in ivory at their wedding ceremony in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits