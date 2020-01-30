Katrina Kaif keeps it simple and stylish in a floral summer dress and blazer: Yay or Nay?

The actress looked pretty in a pastel yellow number by Rudraksh Dwivedi and a blazer by H&M. Check it out!

is all set for her next - Sooryavanshi, where she will be starring opposite after a very long time. While she preps for her film, she is also juggling with other things including making her presence felt through her gorgeous Instagram pictures and attending events. The actress too to her social media to share her latest look and we honestly can't stop staring!

Keeping it simple, Katrina opted for a summer dress. Her outfit featured a deep plunging sweetheart neckline that hugged her tight till her waist and then opened up from waist-down, to form a lose free-flowing skirt. The dress bore pretty floral embroidery in light, pastel yellow and green shades over the white material. As a cover-up for the casual number, Kat picked out a cropped, full-sleeve blazer and draped it lazily over her shoulders.

For her glam, the actress didn't go all-out with her look and kept everything to a minimum. A flawless smooth base with a dewy-rosy glow with full, neutral lips and topped off with winged liner and loads of mascara, completed the actress' look. Her hair was styled easily into tousled waves that made for the perfect addition to her makeup.

We thought Katrina looked phenomenal in this simple number. The blazer added a sophisticated touch to her otherwise simple look. Her look put together by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, is a total yay from us!

What are your thoughts on Kat's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

