Katrina Kaif kept it casual in a floral mini LoveShackFancy dress for ZNMD reunion last evening: Yay or Nay?

The actress, who just turned a year older last week, kept it casual in the brand's Audette floral dress and costs a whopping Rs. 50K! Take a look.
4432 reads Mumbai
The entire cast of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara stepped out last evening to celebrate 10 years of the film! Director Zoya Akhtar also joined Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Shibani Dandekar at producer Ritesh Sidhwani's house in Mumbai. Of course, we were intrigued to see what Katrina picked and she definitely didn't disappoint!

For the intimate celebration, the 38-year-old who celebrated her birthday last week stepped out in a simple floral dress. The outfit was from Label Love Shack Fancy and called the Audette minidress. Kaif looked pretty in the outfit which featured vibrant shades of yellow, blue and green and also featured a tiered skirt with ruffled trims. The Zero actress paired this flutter sleeve number that costs 648 USD which roughly converts to 50,600 INR, with a pair of black strappy sandals and a peach crossbody bag.
Following all protocols, the Sooryavanshi actress even wore her face mask while maintaining adequate distance from the paparazzi as she waved and struck a pose before making her way inside.

Her bouncy brunette locks were styled to one side while a minimal glam completed the diva's off-duty look.
It comes as no surprise that Katrina picked out a floral dress, for she does have a soft spot and a massive collection of all things floral.

We think she looked effortlessly stylish in this outfit, perfect for the monsoon and showing off her toned legs! What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

