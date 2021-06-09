Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani: 7 Types of dresses every girl must have in her wardrobe

There are certain dresses that every fashion-loving girl must have in her wardrobe and here is a celeb-approved guide for the same.

There are certain outfits that never really go out of fashion, and as a fashion-lover we must hold onto them and keep them in our wardrobes. A dress is the most impeccable piece of clothing and our Bollywood divas have always managed to slay every type of dress. With a number of fashion trends coming in from co-ord sets to jumpsuits to maxi dresses, there are certain trends that remain constant. Here, we have curated a list of 7 types of dresses that can be worn as a daytime wear as well as evening wear. These dresses will always make a strong style statement with minimal effort. So check these dresses out and add them to your wardrobe right away!

Bodycon Dress

Nora Fatehi

Bodycon dresses strike a perfect balance between flaunting what nature gave you and leaving something to the imagination. Nora Fatehi was seen looking like eye candy in this hot pink bodycon dress from House Of CB that she sported on her birthday. The body-hugging dress featured a high-neckline and full-sleeves that added a tinge of glam to the attire. The ruched detailing of the dress helped highlight Nora’s toned body and curves. The Street Dancer actress kept it minimalistic by accessorising the dress with shiny diamond studs and sparkling silver heels.

One-Shoulder Dress

Kiara Advani

A one-shoulder dress helps in flaunting just the right amount of collarbone and adds an element of sultriness. Kiara definitely knows how to stand out with her ravishing outfits. She looked like a dream girl in a bubblegum pink dress that featured an exaggerated one-shoulder sleeve and a form-fitting silhouette. The ruched dress also bore an asymmetrical hemline with ruffle trimmings that added an extra dash of drama to the overall look. The Kabir Singh actress ditched the accessories and simply picked a pair of white pumps to complete the look.

Sequin Dress

Sequin dresses have always been a part and parcel of party fashion for years now. Alia Bhatt looked like a beaming star as she picked a shimmering little black dress from the Polish label Magda Butrym. The dress bore a plunging neckline that went down till the midriff, it featured padded shoulders and a cluster of three sequinned roses in bright red that made the dress stand out. It had a roomy bodice and a fitted skirt that accentuated Alia’s curves.

Off-Shoulder Dress

Off-shoulder dresses are the perfect amalgamation of bold and feminine. Katrina Kaif usually prefers subtle outfits which have a grace and a feminine touch to them. The actress tends to stick to minimalistic outfits that are not too loud but are still fashionable. She picked out a pristine white dress that made her look right out of a fairytale. The off-shoulder dress featured delicate ruffle detailing and a structured corset with long sheer sleeves. She paired the outfit with delicate hoops and white sandals.

Lace Dress

Ananya Panday

You can never own too much lace hence, a lace dress is a must-have in your wardrobe. Our millennial Barbie girl, Ananya Panday sported a pink mini lace dress from Alice McCall. The dress featured a V-neck with elegant lace detailing all over and frill detailing along the hemline. The length of the dress flaunted her toned legs. The balloon sleeves with cuffed ends were made from a lacy fabric that was the most attention grabbing. The Khaali Peeli actress ditched the accessories and paired the dress with silver peep-toe heels.

Cut-Out Dress

Tara Sutaria

Cut-out dresses are super fun especially when you want to flaunt your figure. Tara Sutaria has managed to put us all in awe of her flamboyant dressing skills and choices in outfits. From Indian to western, she looks fabulous in each outfit. For a promotional event, the actress picked out a peachy pink cut out one-shoulder dress by Kalmanovich. The mini dress featured cute ruffles with a checkered pattern. The Marjawan actress completed the look with a pair of tinted sunglasses and transparent heels.

V-Neck Dress

Janhvi Kapoor

Nothing screams boldness and confidence louder than a V-neckline dress. The sizzling Janhvi Kapoor looked like a dream-come-true in a bodycon dress that featured a plunging V-neckline. The full sleeve dress bore ruched detailing around the waist and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. The Ghost Stories actress let the earthy-toned number take the centre stage as she went accessory-free and simply picked out transparent strappy heels.

Which type of dress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

