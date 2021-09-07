Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: 5 Celebs who wore a belt with their traditional wear

The recent trend that our Bollywood divas are indulging in, is wearing a versatile belt even with their traditional wear. Not only does a belt cinch the waist, but it also helps accentuate your natural curves. You can give shape to your traditional wear with the help of a simple belt and also add a touch of modishness to an Indian outfit.

The evergreen Madhuri Dixit Nene stepped out in a black and white polka dot saree from the brand, Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. The printed georgette saree was decked in an embellished border in beads and sequins along with reflective gold accents. The saree was paired with a printed taffeta bralette and was cinched at the waist with an embroidered black and gold belt. Madhuri let her outfit take the centre stage as she went minimal with the jewellery and simply opted for a pair of statement earrings and a ring.

Alia Bhatt definitely stole the show as she appeared in a yellow-green Sabyasachi ruffle saree. The printed saree was as modern as it could get. It featured a matching belt with a gold buckle that cinched at the waist and was paired with a backless one-shoulder blouse that added a much-needed sultry effect. Alia completed the look with heavy statement earrings with a tinge of green in them.

Kiara was seen in a printed JJ Valaya Couture lehenga that featured a striking chevron print in black and white. The lehenga was decked in a thick gold border with subtle red accents. The edgy lehenga was paired with a black bralette-style blouse with a plunging neckline and the same chevron print on the hem. She added a modern touch to the outfit with a tan statement belt with the designer’s signature gold buckle. Kiara kept it minimal with her accessories with a pair of polki earrings with blue accents and a matching ring.

Spotted wearing a pink floral Sabyasachi saree, Katrina Kaif looked like a floating angel. The saree was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse and a sleek matching belt with a golden buckle that completed the entire look seamlessly. As established earlier, the Namastey London actress is not one to opt for OTT styles. Keeping her patent style in mind, she paired the glorious saree with just a pair of delicate shoulder-grazing earrings.

Karisma Kapoor opted for quite an edgy and unique look as she was seen dressed up in a saree by Satya Paul. The silk crepe creation was a fusion of houndstooth colour and weaves, and it stood out due to its quirky newspaper print and deep textures. Lolo added a modern touch to the ensemble by pairing it with a tan overcoat and a belt cinched at the waist. She rounded off the look with statement gold earrings and rings.

