Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone: 6 Different ways to style your pantsuit

Nothing says confidence louder than a pantsuit. With a number of female centric movies coming up, our Bollywood actresses have taken up the authoritative vibe and are slaying in pantsuits. Pantsuits have the ability to make a strong and serious impact. Our divas were spotted styling pantsuits in a number of ways that ranged from fun and quirky to extremely magnifying. These actresses were seen donning pantsuits in prints, bright colours, and varied cuts.

With a waistcoat

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wore an ensemble that proclaims power, a three-piece suit. Styled in a sharp Massimo Dutti brown pantsuit, Kriti’s look was further complemented with a simple but sultry brown waistcoat. The feminine cut of the pants and the sharp tailoring of the blazer lended this masculine suit a feminine touch. Sanon broke the monotony by accessorising the attire with gold baubles and ring stacks. The look is completed with a pair of nude heels that added the perfect finishing touch to the look.

With a tube top

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya wore a white monochrome three-piece set that featured a blazer which got her to show off her toned midriff and the cropped number was put over a bandeau top and these were teamed with high-rise cigarette trousers that had a fabric belt which was tied up into an adorable bow. She simply sealed the look with a white gold necklace bedazzled with gemstones and ankle-strap heels.

With a bralette

Katrina Kaif

Count on Katrina Kaif to make any outfit look sensual and classy. Donned in a beaded black pantsuit with sequins and studs, Katrina gave a bold and magnifying look. Layered over a black lace-trimmed bralette, the outfit looked like a dream come true for every aspiring fashionista. Katrina kept it simple with minimal jewellery and a natural makeup look.

With contrasting footwear

Deepika Padukone

If there is any actress who knows exactly how to add the right amount of funk into any outfit, it is Deepika Padukone. The actress was spotted in a stunning Loewe creation. She looked resplendent in a blue and white striped pantsuit that featured a blazer with black asymmetrical lapel detailings. It had a padded shoulder with matching flared pants. The Bollywood Mastani opted for bright neon orange point heels that added a pop of colour and long gold earrings.

With a corset

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi managed to give us major boss lady vibes in this white pantsuit with a trench coat. She was seen wearing a black velvety corset underneath that took the style quotient up a notch. The outfit cinched at her waist and also provided her with a tall frame and a structured silhouette. She amplified the look by accessorising it with stacked necklaces and chunky finger rings.

With a wrap around blazer

Kiara Advani

Dressed to impress, Kiara Advani made a strong statement in a red pantsuit by Prabal Gurung. Her chic all-red ensemble gave us major boss lady goals. The wrap around blazer was detailed with a deep neckline, a notch lapel and pockets on either side. The satin bow detailing perfectly accentuated her waistline. Kiara enhanced the look by pairing it with big red hoops.

Who styled their pantsuit the best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

