Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani to Nora Fatehi: 7 divas who made us say we're team pink sarees forever

It's absolutely a love-packed month and all we hear about are romantic dates that are happily occupying the space in social calendars. But, does this give weddings a backseat? Couples are taking this as the ultimate chance to host their nuptial day on the 14th. So, as a wedding guest if you wish to lean into the tradition of dressing up gorgeously, what could be more reliable than a saree? Trust us you'll be armed with an eye-catching hue this time and no it has nothing to do with red.

We bring to you a list of pretty pink sarees as donned as Bollywood queens who slayed and spiced up their outings with it. Just too alluring to let these references pass up.

Kangana Ranaut

A saree with floral print is the best kind of attire especially with spring approaching our lives soon. The Thalaivii actress looked like a doll in a blush pink chiffon saree that bore flower prints. Her loosely draped saree looked more than perfect with her V-neckline sleeveless blouse and a pearl necklace.

Shilpa Shetty

Want to get in on the contemporary saree craze? This is the glam bet we're rooting for. The Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar star dressed in Ridhi Mehra's printed pink saree which was well-teamed with a strapless blouse and nothing as exceptional as an embellished belt that's showing us how it's done. A choker and a potli bag are the essentials to swear by.

Kiara Advani

Just when you assumed that Sangeet celebrations look good with yellow ensembles, we present to you a pink saree that will do all the heart-stealing job for you. Clad in a Punit Balana silken drape number with a striped border and a strappy blouse, the Kabir Singh actress looked like an angel with a diamond necklace and kolhapuris.

Katrina Kaif

A sheer ensemble is always up to create some magic and this Rahul Mishra creation called the 'Aaina' saree belongs to the designer's festive couture collection. The Bharat actress' saree ensemble looked delightful with the so-full-of-life colourful floral embroidery. It entailed a scalloped hem and her sleeveless blouse made a statement too. She wore her look completely with gold chaandbaalis and bangles.

Nora Fatehi

Making us fall for sequins (like the millionth time) and how! The Akanksha Gajria pink saree has us thinking of a cute and delicious pink candy. Looking every bit like a goddess, the saree was beautifully adorned with sequins and a strappy shimmery blouse brought a great shot of glam. Let this saree perfect for a cocktail party sparkle up your day with accessories that bring shine.

Malaika Arora

Styling gets easy when you go monochrome. But, nothing is more fabulous when you work a charming look with another hue. That's when green and pink can meet. Mala decked up in a satin hot pink saree with a yellow embroidered border and looked flawlessly combined with a light green strappy blouse. Call it a hot and sexy night with a choker necklace, stacked bangles, and a tassel potli bag.

Madhuri Dixit

Some of us have moved on from the tie-dye print but then it looks so fashionable, you can't stop and look away from how on-point it looks. The Kalank actress wore an Akanksha Gajria attire, so mesmerising, it can cheer up your mood like no other. The border bore mirrorwork and matched with her sleeveless blouse.

