Katrina Kaif to Kriti Sanon: 5 Celeb inspired beauty looks to channel your inner diva this Ganesh Chaturthi

The festive season is here and we simply cannot miss the opportunity to get ready in our best outfit and do our best makeup. Your makeup is just as important as your outfit since it will further enhance the look of even the simplest outfit. Here, we have some of the last-minute makeup looks that you can steal from these divas.

Subtle Glam

Janhvi Kapoor

If you want to go for a look that is not too OTT but also not extremely simple, then you can choose a subtle glam. Subtle glam is all about the eyes. Choose a rose gold or gold glitter eyeshadow and team it with a sleek eyeliner like Janhvi Kapoor. Caress your lashes with mascara and fill your waterline with kajal. For your cheeks, choose a subtle pink or brown blush and complete the look with nude pink lipstick.

Natural Look

For women who are not a fan of makeup or like to keep it simple, the natural makeup looks like Katrina Kaif is perfect for you. When it comes to a natural makeup look, the most important thing is the base. You must perfect the base if you want to nail this look. Use the right concealer, foundation, and most importantly, a primer. For your eyes, put a thin line of kajal and add mascara to your lashes. You can use a light brown eyeshadow to highlight your eyelids. Opt for soft pink blush and nude lipstick or a lip gloss.

Smokey Eyes

Smokey eyes are a makeup trend that will never go out of style. If you want to look glamorous yet chic, smokey eyes like Deepika Padukone is what you need. However, do not make the eyes too dark by using a lot of black. Maintain the minimalism by blending a little bit of black with bronze or a gold shade. Fill your eyebrows and use a good amount of mascara. Highlight your cheekbones and the tip of the nose with a bronzer. Seal the look with nude lipstick.

Monochrome Look

A monochrome look is the safest and the simplest makeup look. You simply need to match your eyes, cheeks, and lips like Khushi Kapoor. After perfecting the base, fill your eyelids and your under-eye with a pink eyeshadow. Round off the eyes with mascara. After highlighting the face, use a pink blush on the apples of your cheeks. Finally, complete the look with either pink lipstick or a pink lip gloss.

Bold And Beautiful

Kriti Sanon

If you want to go for a bolder look that is guaranteed to set you apart, then winged eyeliner and red lips like Kriti Sanon is a go-to. Start with a soft base. Since you do not want to overdo it, do not highlight too much. Keep the base simple. Use a light eyeshadow for the undereye or a kajal. Draw a thick winged eyeliner on the eyelid and team it with mascara-laden lashes and filled eyebrows. Skip the blush altogether or choose a light blush. Finish off the look with a bright red matte lipstick.

Whose makeup look would you opt for this Ganesh Chaturthi? Let us know in the comments below.

