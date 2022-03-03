Katrina Kaif to Kriti Sanon: 6 Divas who gave us modern Barbie vibes in blush pink dresses

Sorbet pastel tones have been an ongoing trend this season! From brunch looks to date night wear, all the ladies are opting for soft pastels over loud colours. We have spotted our Bollywood divas flaunting blush pink dresses and causing quite a storm. Blush pink is definitely a must-have colour this spring season! Pink is the colour of universal love of oneself and of others and hence, one can never have enough pink!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s blush pink dress was from the shelves of the fast-fashion label Revolve. The phenomenal dress featured a bodycon silhouette that accentuated her svelte frame, it was adorned in a ruched mesh fabric all over, bore strappy satin sleeves, a mini hem length, sweetheart neckline with satin lining, and a corseted bodice to provide a magnetic vibe. She sealed the look with metallic silver high heels featuring gladiator-inspired straps, several rings on both hands.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif donned a lovely blush pink bodycon dress by Alex Perry. The dress hugged her toned hourglass figure and featured a single cape-sleeve adorned in pleats. The Phone Bhoot actress kept her look super minimalistic with dainty silver hoop earrings and an astonishing diamond ring.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a strapless blush pink dress from designer label Annakiki. The mini-meets-maxi-dress featured a corset type bodice and a breezy semi-sheer chiffon skirt in a matching pink hue for a dramatic finish. The bodice also featured a zipped-up front, which brought a tough romance to the flowing dress. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress added a pop of colour to her pastel outfit with bright green block heels.

Kiara Advani

Kiara looked right out of a fairytale in a ravishing elaborate gown for an award ceremony. The blush pink gown was by Italian designer Antonio Riva, who is popular for his bridal and pret couture. The strapless satin gown descended into a magical flare and featured a huge bow on the back. The actress finished off the look with opera gloves in black, diamond bracelets and hairpins.

Khushi Kapoor

For her 21st birthday bash, star kid, Khushi Kapoor picked out a trendy blush pink corset dress from House of CB as her birthday outfit. The satin midi dress featured a corset bodice that hugged her body and also featured a cowl neck and noodle strap sleeves. The midi dress then descended in a pencil fit that perfectly complemented her curves. She rounded off the look with a pair of hoop earrings and carried a floral print mini purse that came with a golden chain.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday donned a strapless blush pink gown from the shelves of designer Naeem Khan. The gown bore a pearl finish, hence the intense shine. The phenomenal satin creation featured a mini V-neck detail making a case for plunging neckline and pleats that opened into a pretty flare and settled on the floor look simply magical. The Kho Gaye Hum Kaha actress kept it super classy with her jewellery as she opted for diamond studs, bracelets and fingerings.

Which diva’s blush pink dress did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

