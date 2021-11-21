Katrina Kaif looked RESPLENDENT in a sheer Rahul Mishra saree perfect for this wedding season: Yay or Nay?

Be it western or Indian outfits, Katrina Kaif has always managed to slay it all. The actress and entrepreneur has experimented enough with her looks and now knows what suits her best and makes sure to stick to it. Sheer sarees are a staple in Kat's wardrobe and she picked out a fresh new piece by Rahul Mishra for an event in Dubai.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel for the event, the 38-year-old actress attended an event in Dubai, for which she picked out a sheer saree with colourful botanical embroidery scattered across it. The 'Aaina' saree from the designer's festive couture collection featured a strappy blouse with floral embroidery all over. Over this, the drape which featured a scalloped hem bore scattered embroidery over the pallu and the border. A pair of gold chaandbaalis from Amrapali and matching gold bracelets accessorised the actress' elegant ensemble.

Katrina's makeup was on-point as always. A flawless base with a dewy glow, filled-in brows, defined eyes, plump pink lips and rose-tinted cheeks completed her glam for the occasion. The Sooryavanshi actress' glossy mane was styled in a poker-straight manner, further glamorising her look.

We think Katrina Kaif's Rahul Mishra saree is perfect to wear to a wedding this season. What are your thoughts on her latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

