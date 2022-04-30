Katrina Kaif looks like a breath of fresh air in a gingham pastel green dress; YAY or NAY?

When we think of effortless style and bold charisma, the only name that comes to our head is style queen, Katrina Kaif. She has always been bold with her choices in outfit and yet has alway managed to bring out an exceptional femininity in each attire that she flaunts. From everyday casuals to red carpet gowns, Katrina’s mesmerising beauty and sense of style always manages to make a strong statement.

The Sooryavanshi actress made our weekend a whole lot better as she posted joyful, candid images of herself for a hotel room dressed in a pastel green gingham dress from the French label, Jacquemus that makes just the perfect choice for a weekend summer brunch.

Katrina was seen smiling ear-to-ear as she posed in a pastel green midi dress. Pastels are a go-to shade this summer and are undoubtedly Katrina’s favourite. The midi dress was adorned in gingham print all over. The dress featured full sleeves, a round neckline with cut-out detailing on the shoulders. The backless dress entailed a bodycon silhouette that hugged Katrina’s petite frame flawlessly.

Styled by Ami Patel, the Jee Le Zara actress completed her casual, summer look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a statement ring. She sealed the deal with strappy nude heels. She left her silky locks open in a sleek straight hairstyle and called it ‘Saturday Hair’.

Known for always opting for minimal makeup, the diva chose nothing different as she went with a glossy base, filled-in brows, masara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, subtle pink blush, a nude lip gloss and a tinge of highlighter.

What do you think of Katrina Kaif’s Saturday look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read | Sara Ali Khan stuns in a sequined co-ord set at the GQ Awards; YAY or NAY?



