Katrina Kaif looks dreamy as she poses in a tropical shirt and shorts in Maldives; YAY or NAY?

Katrina Kaif has been the talk of the town ever since she tied the knot with her beau, Vicky Kaushal last month. The actress has since then been posting the most adorable pictures of herself wherein she is seen donning her infectious smile and her new bride glow.

The Sooryavanshi actress helped us beat our Monday blues as she posted joyful throwback images of herself from her alleged honeymoon at Maldives, and called it her ‘Happy Place’. The images added positivity to our social media feeds and they featured Katrina looking as fresh as a daisy, spreading her infectious smile.

Katrina posed under the sun with the calm waters acting as the perfect background, dressed in an animal printed olive green and white tropical shirt from The IASO. The sheer shirt featured quarter sleeves and was knotted in the front adding an extra dose of breeziness to the attire. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania and Sanam Ratansi, the shirt was left unbuttoned and was worn over a floral bikini top. The white bikini top worn underneath the shirt was decked in olive green flowers that matched the shirt. The Phone Bhoot actress teamed it with white floral shorts adorned in flowers in the shades of pink, green and brown.

Like always, Katrina kept her look minimal and ditched the accessories. However, we simply could not help but notice her chunky marble ring in the shades of pink and green, perfectly matching her outfit.

Her makeup was super subtle and perfectly matched the beach vibe. Katrina opted for filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, subtle pink blush and a nude glossy lip shade. She donned the messy, wet hair look and left her tresses open to play with the wind.

What do you think of Katrina’s beach look? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

