Katrina Kaif looks ETHEREAL in this powder blue saree by Anita Dongre: Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif has been quite busy promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar these days. Apart from her alleged wedding to Vicky Kaushal doing the rounds, she remains unaffected by rumours and is attending promotional events for her forthcoming feature in full swing. Guess what that means? More fashion goals. Lately, Katrina is seen taking the traditional route in the aspect of her clothes that can serve as your Diwali inspiration as well.

Katrina has always been known for her fuss-free sartorial picks. In the past week, the Phantom actress gave us a gorgeous lehenga look from designer Sabyasachi's label. Even recently, she decked up in a yellow Anamika Khanna Indo-Western saree looking brighter than the sun. Now, for her recent appearance in Bigg Boss 15, she clad herself in six yards of grace and poise. She painted a pretty picture in a powder blue chiffon saree as she teamed it with a matching spaghetti strap blouse. The blouse was doused in sequin embroidery with floral patterns having a square-shaped neckline.

The Jagga Jasoos actress accessorised with oxidised silver statement earrings featuring bird and floral patterns, silver stacked bracelets and statement rings from Sheetal Zaveri's Indira Collection. She opted for colourful eyes choosing a metallic blue eyeshadow for the inner corner and middle of her eyes while the rest of it was left smokey in soft brown. Kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, glowing skin with flushed cheeks, nude lips and a tiny black bindi completed her look for the day. Leaving her hair in wavy locks, she looked absolutely angelic.

What do you think of her look? Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments.

