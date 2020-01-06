Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in Rebecca Dewan for a wedding: Yay or Nay?

The actress picked out a powder blue lehenga and took to her social media to share pictures of herself at a wedding in Goa. Check it out!

Time and again, has gone on to prove that nobody does fashion quite like she does. The actress knows how to flawlessly switch between structured outfits and flowy easy-breezy silhouettes well. Whether she is heading to a party, a wedding, a film or even just out and about in the city, the actress seems to know exactly what to wear for the occasion.

More recently, Katrina took to her social media to share some pictures of herself from a beach wedding she attended. The actress picked out a stunning powder blue outfit by Rebecca Dewan. It came with a slinky noodle-strap blouse with loads of embroidery on it and a detailed beaded hemline. She paired this with a matching flowy skirt and dupatta that made for an easy-breezy look.

She matched her outfit with simple flawless and peachy makeup that wasn't overbearing for the beach. Blush pink cheeks, loads of mascara and neutral glossy lips with filled-in brows completed her look. Her hair was styled into simple tousled beachy waves that framed her face well and completed her look.

We are absolutely head-over-heels in love with Katrina's outfit and makeup. The outfit flattered her silhouette and she carried it off with utmost ease!

We also believe that the dress is perfect for a beach wedding and thought Katrina carried it off well.

What are your thoughts on Katrina's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

