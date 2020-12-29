Katrina Kaif looks fresh as ever as she dons a classic red dress by Saffron; Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif looks glowing as ever as she dons a classic red dress. Check it out

Gone were the days of dressing up but in the past few weeks, celebs are taking full advantage of the â€˜new normalâ€™ and making sure to make the most of their stunning wardrobe. While weâ€™re seeing them out and about in the city more than often, each celebrity is always on their best behaviour when it comes to pulling off some of the most stunning attires. From airport lobbies to dinner dates, actresses are surely making to make up for the lost days by dressing up in their best attires.

Today, did just that as she looked her elegant self in a gorgeous red dress. Red is a classic and Kat surely knows how to pull it off in the right way! In a picture shared by her stylist, Ami Patel, the actress looks every bit stunning in a classic red dress by Saffron. The dress featured a twisted knot in the front that added extra bit of oomph to the off-shoulder number. The dress then cinched at the waist and fanned out in a skater silhouette.Â

The red hue of the dress was definitely enough to steal the show but Ms Kaif didnâ€™t just stop there, she styled the classic number with a bright red lipstick to show the world how itâ€™s done. She then let her red lipstick do the talking and kept the rest of her makeup to a minimum with brushed in eyebrows, flawless base and a little definition around the eyes. Kat then let her long brunette mane down in her signature side-part as she tied the look together.Â

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.Â

