Katrina Kaif looks like an Indian Barbie in a blush pink Manish Malhotra saree; YAY or NAY?

Diwali this year has been quite a star-studded affair. Our B-town celebs went all out with their Diwali outfits this year. Katrina Kaif, whose film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar hit the theatres yesterday, is one of them. The actress shared pictures of her Diwali look wearing a blush pink saree and it is the perfect quintessential festive look.

Katrina came into the Bollywood industry as an outsider who even had trouble talking in Hindi. Over the years, her growth has been commendable in so many ways! From nailing the Hindi language to making us drool over her dance moves, Katrina has managed to make her place in this industry and how! Her impeccable fashion sense and ability to carry herself with grace and charisma is what we envy most about her. She has time and again proven that she is indeed a part of the Hindi film industry with her phenomenal traditional outfits that she manages to carry better than anyone else.

The chiffon saree Katrina wore for the festivities is from Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's label. The embroidered number was adorned with several signature styling elements of the designer.

The blush pink sheer saree was decked in gold and silver sequined borders in a triangular pattern and floral design. The actress teamed the six yards of elegance with a sleeveless blouse embellished in gold and silver sequins matching the saree's border and featuring a scooped neckline.

Katrina has always ensured that her outfits are minimal and fuss-free. For her jewellery, the Tiger 3 actress chose a ruby and stone adorned statement ring, a bracelet, and matching drop earrings. She left her straight, silky tresses open in a centre-parting with the look.

For her makeup, the star chose smoky eye shadow, a glossy lip shade, a dainty bindi, and a dash of highlighter to add on to the glam factor.

Did you like Katrina Kaif’s saree for Diwali? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Janhvi Kapoor in a vibrant Manish Malhotra saree and a South Indian attire for Diwali; YAY or NAY?