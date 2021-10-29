Katrina Kaif looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow Indo Western outfit to promote Sooryavanshi: Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif has been buzzing with news lately. With the rumours of her wedding doing rounds, the actress has been paying no heed to them and channelling all her energy into promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Yesterday, she stepped out with co-star Akshay Kumar to promote their film together and it's safe to say that Kat looked no less than sunshine in her outfit.

Katrina looked glamorous in a sunshine hued outfit for the promotions of her film. The 38-year-old star sported a lovely pre-draped saree which featured a thick floral colourful belt that cinched her waist and gave the outfit some shape. The drape featured similar bright scattered colourful embroidery all over. She topped this off with a matching jacket with heavy embroidery along the borders to cover up.

Kat further styled the look with a pair of glittery gold stilettos. The beauty mogul ensured her makeup was flawless with a tad bit of concealer giving her skin an even tone. Defined, smokey eyes, neutral glossy lips and her hair styled to perfection in a poker-straight manner completed Kat's look. A pair of elegant earrings were all she needed to accessorise.

It was nice to see Katrina take a break from sporting only Sabyasachi ensembles for her desi looks and experimenting with something fun. We loved this outfit from head-to-toe and think Kat looked exceptional in it!

What are your thoughts on Katrina's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

