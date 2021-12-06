Katrina Kaif looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow sharara set PERFECT for a Haldi ceremony: Yay or Nay?

Looking like a radiant bride-to-be, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport leaving for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal today. The duo is all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan with their close family and friends. The actress was spotted leaving her house in a bright yellow sharara looking like an absolute ray of sunshine!

Katrina Kaif looked radiant in a bright yellow sharara set. Her outfit featured a kurta with detailed floral embroidery in white and pastel shades with a v-neckline. The kurta bore full sleeves and a scalloped hem with the embroidery running through the borders of the outfit. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania for all her wedding looks, this was paired with matching yellow sharara tiered pants with a large flare. The actress topped off her look with a dupatta with the same floral pattern along the hem.

Ensuring all eyes were on her outfit, Katrina kept her accessories to a minimum with elegant gold dangling earrings.

Kat's hair and makeup was perfect as always! The beauty mogul opted for her usual go-to side parting with her hair styled in a glossy, poker-straight manner. Filled-in brows, defined eyes, blush cheeks and plump pink lips gave her the perfect bridal glow that we can't get enough of!

The 38-year-old truly looked gorgeous in what seemed like an Anamika Khanna creation as she left from the Mumbai airport along with her mother. We also think Kat's yellow outfit is perfect for a Haldi ceremony!

What are your thoughts on her pre-wedding look? Would you add this outfit to your trousseau? Comment below and let us know.

