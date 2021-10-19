Katrina Kaif  looks REGAL in a Sabyasachi sheer saree for Sooryavanshi promotions: Yay or Nay?

Now that theatres are all set to reopen, stars have begun to step out to promote their upcoming films. One among them is Sooryavanshi which has a stellar star cast including Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles directed by Rohit Shetty. The actress stepped out late last evening to promote the film, looking stellar in a Sabyasachi saree.

The actress picked out a sheer rust orange saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The Earthy-toned number complimented the 38-year-old star's light skin tone well. Her sheer number even featured a detailed embroidered border in gold along with minimal scattered embroidery all through the material. A full-sleeve blouse with a botanical print and colourful statement embroidery on the chest and a deep, plunging neckline.

The beauty mogul isn't too experimental when it comes to her makeup and stuck to what she knows best. A flawless base, shimmery eyeshadow, defined eyes, filled-in brows, and glossy lips rounded off her look. Kat's hair was styled in her go-to side parting and into beachy waves. We got a peek at her heavy earrings from behind her hair that made for statement accessories to this look.

Katrina Kaif's Sabyasachi saree is a perfect pick for the upcoming festive and wedding season. From the colour to the fit, everything is just right!

What are your thoughts on Kat's desi look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 6 Times Alia Bhatt proved nothing says pretty and effortlessly cool at one shot like pink sweatshirts