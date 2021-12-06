Katrina Kaif looks RESPLENDENT in a white Arpita Mehta ruffle saree with shells on her blouse: Yay or Nay?

The celebrations have begun! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has been one of the most awaited weddings of the year. It has been a hush-hush affair so far with neither the groom nor bride-to-be, has commented about it. Preparations have been made though and last night Kat was spotted at the Kaushal house looking glorious in a white saree for pre-wedding festivities!

Katrina picked out a simple white saree with ruffles on it by designer Arpita Mehta. She was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania for the event who is also most likely styling all her wedding looks. The 38-year-old actress draped her saree around a beige mirror-work blouse which featured shell detailing on the straps.

To accessorise this simple look, a pair of statement chaandbali earrings and gold bracelets complete with a statement ring ensured she looked elegant and her accessories were not over-the-top.

The beauty mogul's makeup too, is worth a mention. A soft, dewy glow which involved rosy cheeks, glossy lips, blended smokey eyes, filled-in brows and loads of mascara ensured the bride-to-be looked radiant. Her glossy mane was styled in a poker-straight manner and her usual side parting.

It is safe to say that Katrina Kaif looked drop-dead-gorgeous in the white saree with minimal accessories. The actress has a soft spot for sheer fabrics and we weren't surprised that she picked this one out to be part of her trousseau!

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's Arpita Mehta saree? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

